DuBOIS — Coming off a huge win against Altoona, the DuBois boys tennis team closed out a strong week with a 7-0 victory against visiting St. Marys, the reigning District 9 Class AA team champions, on Friday at the DuBois Area high School courts.
DuBois (8-1) didn’t drop a set in the sweep but there were some hard-fought matches between the two teams.
In singles action, Cody Jaconski bested Dutchman Dylan Aiello, 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1, while Zach Johnson notched a 6-4, 6-4 victory at No. 2 vs. Jon Chamberlin.
DuBois’ Alex Graeca needed a tiebreaker to win his opening set against Dutchman Ryan Holjencin in third singles on his way to a 7-6, 6-2 triumph. Ethan Knarr completed the singles sweep by upending Nate Eckert, 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles, Jaconski and Johnson teamed up to beat Chamberlin and Carter Dush, 8-4, at No. 1.
The DuBois duo of Kegan McCleary and Don Crabtree won by that same 8-4 score at second doubles against Dawson Krug and Luke Anderson, while Houston Hemke and Matt McCullough collected yet another win at third doubles — this time besting Dominic Aiello and Liam Brem, 8-3.
“This week was full of surprises,” said Beavers coach Joshua Reed. “Coming off of our first victory over Altoona in years, we played the reigning District 9 champs St. Marys. We not only won the match, but we swept it 7-0.
“Cody Jaconski really showcased his maturity as a player in this match. He swiftly analyzed Dylan Aiello’s playing style and adjusted his own to counter. Our doubles teams are starting to polish up. They are making fewer positioning errors, and the synergy between partners is improving. We’re going to have a strong team for districts this year.”
DuBois is back in action Tuesday at Brockway.
DUBOIS 7, ST. MARYS 0
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Dylan Aiello, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Jon Chamberlin, 6-4, 6-4.
3. Alex Graeca (D) def. Ryan Hojencin, 7-6, 6-2.
4. Ethan Knarr (D) def. Nate Eckert, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Jaconski/Johnson (D) def. Chamberlin/Carter Dush, 8-4.
2. Keagan McCleary/Don Crabtree (D) def. Dawson Krug/Luke Anderson, 8-4.
3. Houston Hemke/Matt McCullough D) def. Dominic Aiello/Liam Brem, 8-3.