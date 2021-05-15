HYDE — The DuBois boys tennis team closed out its season Thursday with a 7-0 win at Clearfield.
The best match of the day came at No. 4 singles, where Clearfield’s Seth Visnofsky won the opening set against Ryan Sickeri, 7-5, only to see the Beaver rally for the victory. Sickeri won the second set 6-4 before taking the third-set super tiebreaker 10-8.
In other singles action, Beaver Cody Jaconski bested Isakk Way, 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1; Zach Johnson topped Ethan Evilsizor, 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Alex Graeca upended Ryan Norman, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, the DuBois duo of Houston Hemke and matt McCullough notched an 8-3 win at No. 1 against Way and Visnofsky.
Ethan Knarr and PJ Wheaton teamed up at second doubles to beat Evilsizor and Norman, 8-1, while at third doubles Don Crabtree and Keagan McCleary posted an 8-1 victory against Will Brickley and Braylen Way.
“Senior Ryan Sickeri made his singles debut where he battled a tough match,” said DuBois coach Joshua Reed. “He lost the first set 7-5, but came back to win in a set tiebreaker.”
DuBois lost 5-0 to McDowell on Friday in a District 9/10 Class 3A subregional final, with the Trojans moving on to the PIAA Team Tournament. McDowell beat Erie High, 5-0, earlier in the day for the District 10 title.
DuBois finished the season with an 11-2 record.
On Wednesday, DuBois had three teams compete in the District 10 doubles tournament. All three reached the quarterfinals, with the No. 1 team of Jaconski and Johnson advancing as far as the finals.
The Beavers duo saw their run end there though, as they dropped a 6-0, 6-0 championship match to Erie High’s Matthew Prenovitz and Henry Polaski.
No further details were available on the doubles tourney or subregional team final vs. McDowell.
DuBOIS 7,
CLEARFELD 0
Singles
1. Cody Jaconski (D) def. Isakk Way, 6-0, 6-2.
2. Zach Johnson (D) def. Ethan Evilsizor ---> 6-1, 6-1.
3. Alex Graeca (D) def. Ryan Norman, 6-0, 6-1.
4. Ryan Sickeri (D) def. Seth Visnofsky, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.
Doubles
1. Houston Hemke/Matt McCullough (D) def. Way/Visnofsky, 8-3.
2. Ethan Knarr/PJ Wheaton (D) def. Evilsizor/Norman, 8-1.
3. Don Crabtree/Keagan McCleary (D) def. Will Brickley/Braylen Way, 8-1.