Some people have the nature to be competitive in anything they do, whether it be in sports or something in every day life.
DuBois’ Jackson Pletcher, who recently recently graduated as part of the Class of 2020, is one of those people. Pletcher was a two-sport athlete for the Beavers, competing in football and track and field. He had planned to play boys volleyball for the first time this spring before the season was cancelled because of COVID-19.
“My favorite part of playing sports is the competitive aspect,” said Pletcher. “I am always competing no matter what I do.”
He said football has always been his favorite sport.
“I have always had a love for the sport, and how it brings a group together as one and the competitive spirit it brings out in people,” said Pletcher.
He started playing football when he was eight years old and has played ever since. He missed his entire junior season due to injury but came back as a senior to start at defensive end for the Beavers, earning his first varsity letter in the sport in the process.
Pletcher recorded 13 tackles on the season, including a career-high six in a 39-12 loss at General McLane.
His most memorable game was the Homecoming contest this past fall against Oil City, a game the Beavers lost in heartbreaking fashion, 55-54, to an Oilers squad that finished the season 12-1.
“It was such a competitive and thrilling game to be apart of and being able to put on such an incredible game in front of our town was nice,” he said.
Pletcher started his track and field career in seventh grade and would have earned his fourth letter in the sport as a thrower this spring had the season not been cancelled.
Despite missing that final season of track, and foray into volleyball, Pletcher understood why the decision was made to halt sports and close schools.
“The decision was obviously the right one for the safety of the students and staff,” he said. “Personally, it was my senior track season so losing that was unfortunate.”
Pletcher’s sports career isn’t over yet, as he is headed to Thiel College to play football along three of his DAHS teammates/graduates: Alex Kovalyak, Nick DiLullo and Lucas Buchanan.
“Being able to keep playing the sport I love is great,” he said.”Having a couple friends also come to the same school is nice and will make it an easier transition.”
His role model also comes out of the football world.
“I would have to say that Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks quarterback) is my role model because from the start he was doubted in his life, and he’s risen above that and become a great football player, husband, and father,” said Pletcher. “And, he does countless incredible acts for those in need and will always keep others needs before his.”
Outside of sports, Pletcher participated in student council, Read Across America and Special Olympics.
Pletcher said he never had issues juggling sports and other activities with school work.
“I never really struggled with balancing sports and school, as I was able to finish magna cum laude when graduating,” he said.
Pletcher, the son of Joe and Nikki Pletcher, has an older sister Hannah.