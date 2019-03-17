DuBOIS — Four shooters from the DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club have qualified to compete at the National Junior Olympic Shooting Championships that will be held at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo., in April.
Three of those qualifiers — Keith Fatula, Alex Long and Alexandria Howard — competed for the DuBois Area High School team this past winter. The fourth is DAHS graduate Rachel Sprague, who is currently a college freshmen on the rifle team at the University of Tennessee-Martin.
Fatula was the PA 3-Position Smallbore Rifle state champion for men and earned a silver medal in the air rifle competition.
Long placed second and third, respectively, in the same competitions as both earned invitations to compete in both events at the national championships. Fatula is makling his third trip to the Junior National eventm having qualified in 2017 and 2018 for air rifle. Long also qualified in 2018 for air rifle.
Howard was invited to participate in the national air rifle competition based on her qualifying score in the state competition. This will be Alexandria’s first trip to the national competition for air rifle. She was a previous qualifier in air pistol.
Sprague placed second overall in the PA state air rifle competition and will attend the national championships as well. This will be Sprague’s third appearance at the national competition for air rifle.
The DuBois Rifle and Pistol Club junior team is active in competition year-round. The athletes participate in state, regional and national competitions in addition to their membership on the DAHS Rifle Team.
Several DAHS graduates, who have been active with the junior team, have continued their shooting careers at the college level.
