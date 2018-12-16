DuBOIS — The DuBois wrestling team added a new chapter to its storied rivalry with Clearfield, rallying from a 27-point deficit with five bouts remaining to pull out a thrilling 37-36 victory.

DuBois’ huge comeback, fueled by five bonus-point wins in those final five bouts, was punctuated by a first-period pin by Dalton Woodrow — a fall that gave the senior the 100th victory of his career and retained the Pete Morelli Memorial “Battle for the Buck” Trophy for the Beavers.

DuBois has now won the “Battle for the Buck” three years in a row and four of the five years since the trophy was created in 2014 by Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni and his staff as a way to honor Morelli in the teams’ rivalry following Morelli’s death in November of 2014.

However, for most of the night it looked like Clearfield might take the Morelli Trophy back over the mountain for the first time since a 51-20 victory at DuBois in 2015.

The Bison jumped out to a quick 12-0 lead on a Caleb Freeland pin and a forfeit win by Mark McGonigal — a start that led to Clearfield winning seven of the first nine bouts on its way to building what appeared to be a commanding 36-9 advantage.

The night belonged to the Beavers though, as the strength of the DuBois lineup in the lightweights powered its comeback. Chandler Ho started the Beavers’ rally with a forfeit win at 126, while Trenton Donahue and Ed Scott recorded pins at 132 and 145, respectively.

In between those falls came arguably the biggest win of the night for the Beavers — a 16-4 major decision by sophomore Ryan Gildersleeve against Justin Hand in his first varsity match. The extra team-point earned by Gildersleeve ultimately allowed DuBois to win the math outright with the falls by Scott and ultimately Woodrow in the finale.

“We knew it was going to be a close match tonight. They have some holes and are scattered around, and we’re in the same situation,” said DuBois coach Luke Bundy. “I didn’t expect it to be that close. I thought we would lengthen it out a little bit more. But, overall we got the job done and it’s a win — and it’s a good team win.

“That was exciting for Ryan (Gildersleeve). We put him in a tough situation with the match on the line knowing he had to win his first varsity match. He did a great job to go out and get a major decision and give us a chance to win it outright and not go to criteria. He did a good job finishing shots and just staying after it. That was a key bout for us on the night.

“We lost the toss, but any time you can finish with the hammer part of out lineup, you know what those guys are capable of doing. They knew what they had to get when they went out on the mat and did a great job staying calm in the situation and working to get the falls and eventually winning the match for us.”

Clearfield made the night’s first move, bumping senior Freeland up to 160 in the opening bout where he pinned Evan Way in 1:01. Freeland’s fall got the Bison off and running. After Freeland’s pin, McGonigal received a forfeit at 170 to make it 12-0 Bison.

DuBois got on the board at 182 where Garrett Starr bumped up a weight and bested Brett Zattoni, 5-1.

The bout was scoreless entering the third, with Starr scoring the first point when Zattoni let him up to start the period. Starr then put Zattoni on his back for a big four-point move that decided the match. The Bison escaped with 1:29 to go, but Starr held off the Bison on his feet for the victory.

Clearfield countered with a pin by Nick Domico against Eric Schneider at 195.

The pair went to the second period scoreless, with Domico starting on bottom. Schneider nearly turned the Bison on his back a couple times for backpoints, but Domico fought off Schneider and eventually reversed the Beaver to his back — securing the fall in 3:24.

“Garrett got a good win basically going up two weight classes and did nice job securing the win at 182,” said Bundy. “It was just kind of hard luck for Schneider. I think we were controlling that match up until to that point (pin) and just kind of got lazy hips there and got caught. That’s probably a match we didn’t think would go that way, but rest of guys did a nice job picking him up tonight.”

Matt Bush followed with a forfeit win at 220 for Clearfield, while teammate Avry Gisewhite used a first-period takedown and second-period escape to upend Alex O’Harrah, 3-2, at heavyweight to make put the Bison up 27-3.

DuBois notched six points at 106 with a forfeit win by Kaleb Beisch, but the Bison got those points right back at 113 when Nolan Barr decked Kam Stevenson in 1:43.

Bison Karson Kline followed with a hard-fought 5-2 win against Braxton Adams in a battle of freshmen at 120.

Kline opened the scoring with a first-period takedown, then added an escape in the second for a 3-0 lead. Adams countered with an escape midway through the third period, but Kline quickly took down Adams with 54 seconds remaining — a move that all but sealed the win.

Kline’s victory proved to Clearfield’s last of the night though.

DuBois started its comeback at 126 with Ho’s forfeit win. Donahue then pinned Bison Peyton Smay in 1:01 at 132 to make it a 15-point match at 36-21.

DuBois continued its comeback at 138, where Gildersleeve poured on the offense in his varsity debut against Hand.

Gildersleeve scored the opening takedown in the first period, only to be reversed by Hand. It was all Gildersleeve from there though, with the Beaver hitting a Peterson Roll for a reversal as part of a four-point move to lead 6-2 after one period.

Hand chose bottom in the second and Gildersleeve took advantage as he turned the Bison for three backpoints. Hand managed to escape, but the Beaver scored a takedown before period’s end to go up 11-3.

Gildersleeve tacked on an escape and two more takedowns in the third to finish the major decision victory that put DuBois in position to win the match with its captain — Scott and Woodrow — set to hit the mat.

And, that duo didn’t disappoint the Beaver faithful as both recorded falls.

Scott built an 11-0 lead in the second period against Bison Luke Freeland in a bout that featured several stoppages for blood time for the Bison. Scott eventually pinned Freeland in 3:17.

That set the stage for Woodrow, who took Bryce Daubs straight to his back for a four-point move early in the first period.

Daubs fought off his back, but Woodrow locked on a cradle later in the period and pinned the Bison to give DuBois the victory and joined Beavers’ Century Club.

“We needed one more win somewhere, or really just one more bonus point here or there,” said Bison coach Jeff Aveni. “You have to remember I have two starters out (Jude Pallo and Oliver Billotte) and my 106-pounder isn’t down to weight yet. So, I come out of here pretty happy.

“I know what we can do and how good this team can be. You give me those three guys, the one is a 12-point swing for sure, and it’s a complete different match. It’s coming around for us though, and I was pleased with our effort. We went out and fought and scrapped, but in the end they had too many guns through the middle there.

“We wrestle this (dual meet) early in the year so everyone can look forward to that match in February (district duals),” said Aveni. “That’s the one that is going to matter for us. I was proud of my kids tonight though, and I thought we showed a little more toughness and heart then we did the other night (vs. Bald Eagle Area).

“It’s always fun to wrestle these guys, and we talk regularly throughout the season about stuff. Congratulations to Coach (Luke) Bundy and his team on winning the Morelli Trophy, and we’ll see them again later in the season.”

Both teams are back in action Tuesday. DuBois travels to Philipsburg-Osceola, while Clearfield hosts Huntingdon.