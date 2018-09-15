FRANKLIN — It wasn’t a thing of beauty, but the DuBois football team overcame the “perfect storm” for a potential letdown Friday night at Franklin to rally past the Knights for a 28-25 victory to even its season record at 2-2.

DuBois, coming off the high of its first win last week vs. Warren (31-8), was forced to make its first road trip of the season in the midst of having its late-week practice and game-day routines altered with the DuBois Area High School building being closed Thursday and Friday.

The end result was a predictable sluggish start by the Beavers — one marred by penalties that saw them fall behind Franklin 18-7 early in the second quarter.

However, DuBois’ fortune turned around the halftime break.

Nick Dilullo hauled in a 15-yard touchdown catch with 40 seconds left in the second quarter to help pull the Beavers within four points (18-14) at the half. DuBois then grabbed the lead in the third quarter following a weird sequence of events that saw the Beavers possess the football for the first 7:17 of the second half.

The sequence culminated with DuBois senior Dylan McCluskey scoring from a yard out to put the Beavers on top after teammate Ruben Estrada recovered a muffed punt at the Franklin 1.

Franklin, which ran 36 plays in the first half, was limited to just six in the third as the Beavers took their 21-18 edge into the final 12 minutes.

DuBois then appeared to put the game away with a 10-play, 92-yard scoring drive in the fourth that put the Beavers up 28-18 with 4:52 to play.

Estrada came up big on the drive with runs of 16 and 12 yards, while Blaise Carney rumbled for 17 more before Chase Husted outjumped Knight Ian Haynes on a deep ball and sprinted for the end zone on a 48-yard touchdown catch. McCluskey’s fourth PAT made it a 10-point game.

Franklin (1-3) didn’t go quietly though, as Haynes and company answered right back with a quick, six-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Haynes, who lit up the DuBois “D” for 376 passing yards, was 3-for-3 for 65 yards on the drive before capping it with a 7-yard TD run with 3:22 to play.

The Knights defense forced a quick three-and-out, giving Haynes once more chance to pull out the win on his home field.

He jump-started the late-game drive with a 14-yard pass to Trey Carulli before Dorian Gordon ran for 21 yards on an inside reverse. Am 11-yard catch by Cade Adams, coupled with a 15-yard grab by Eli Stewart on fourth-and-4 promptly put Franklin in the red zone at the DuBois 14.

Franklin then went to the ground, as Stewart broke free off left tackle. He appeared headed for the front pylon — and possibly a winning touchdown — but McCluskey and Andrew Boyle teamed up to tackle Stewart at the 4 after a 10-yard gain in the final minute. That tackle loomed large as Beaver senior Eric Schneider made a leaping interception on a Haynes pass in the back corner of the end zone on the ensuing play to all but seal the DuBois victory.

Schneider’s interception was DuBois’ second in the red zone in the game. Boyle picked off Haynes at his own 2-yard line to thwart the Knights’ opening drive of the game.

“It was almost the perfect storm for the wrong reasons,” said DuBois coach Justin Marshall. “It was our first away trip of the season, and there was no school the last two days. We changed practice around (Thursday night) to kind of accommodate that, and it was a lot out of our routine all at once.

“We just didn’t seem right in pregame, and we had a hard time waking up and getting into it. I thought we played better in the second half, but falling behind 18-7 in the first half definitely a big hole to dig out of.”

DuBois helped prolong Franklin’s opening drive of the game with two pass interference and a personal foul call. Penalties plagued the Beavers all night as they finished with 13 for 146 yards.

Catches of 15 and 14 yards by Husted quickly have the Beavers some breathing room before a 63-yard rumble by Schneider put DuBois in the red zone at the Franklin 11. However, a huge 28-yard penalty on the ensuing drive doomed things for the Beavers, who turned the ball over on downs four plays later.

Franklin then struck quickly, with Haynes hitting Adams for a 57-yard scoring strike. The extra point was off the mark as the Knights led 6-0 with 4:58 left in the opening quarter. Adams had eight catches for 203 yards on the night.

The teams traded punts to close out the first quarter, with DuBois getting the ball at the Knights 48 in the exchange. A 23-yard wide receiver screen to Schneider jump-started the drive, then McCluskey scored from 10 yards out four plays later. He booted home the extra point to put the Beavers up 7-6 44 seconds into the second quarter.

Franklin countered with touchdowns on its next possessions, with Haynes hitting Adams and Trey Carulli on TD passes of 29 and 56 yards, respectively. Both scores came on double moves by the receivers. Franklin failed on two-point tries after both TDs and led 18-7 with 7:32 left in the half.

DuBois finally got some momentum rolling late in the second quarter as a big sack by Jordan Frano forced a Knights punt.

The Beavers got the ball at their own 31 but quickly found themselves in the red zone after a 44-yard catch by Schneider and 10-yard grab by Husted. Three plays later DuBois QB Alex Kovalyak hit Dilullo on a slant for the touchdown with 40 seconds on the clock. McCluskey’s PAT made it 18-14 at the half. Kovalyak was 13 of 29 for 202 yards, 2 TDs and no interceptions.

The wild sequence to open the second half featured several penalties — with two key ones benefitting the Beavers.

The first came on fourth-and-9 with the Beavers punting, A Franklin player was called for holding prior to the bunt, giving DuBois a first down at the Knights 41.

Two penalties on DuBois, coupled with a bad snap, promptly had the Beavers in a third-and-43 situation, where Kovalyak threw incomplete. However, Franklin was called for roughing the passer, which gave DuBois an automatic first down.

DuBois still couldn’t capitalize as two more flags had the Beavers in another third-and-long before punting — a kick that Franklin muffed to set up McCluskey’s second TD run of the game with 4:43 left in the third.

That score set the stage for the wild fourth-quarter finish that saw DuBois hold on for the three-point victory.

“We definitely made way too many mistakes tonight, but as I told the kids at the end, we stepped up and made a play when we needed to,” said Marshall. “We just have to clean it up. We’re going to have tough opponents down the stretch and we can’t make the mistakes we made tonight against them.

“I think at times tonight we sort of took a step back, but we also took steps forward when we needed to. And, you have to give them (kids) credit for making plays.”

DuBois is back on the road Friday night against at Oil City (3-1).