PUNXSUTAWNEY — DuBois rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning but came up a run short as it suffered an 8-7 loss against Punxsutawney in the District 10 Little League softball winner’s bracket final Friday.
After five of DuBois’ first six batters in the inning singled, cutting what was a four-run deficit down to one, the tying run stood at second with the winning run on first.
Punxsutawney starting pitcher Emily McMahon then forced a fly out to right field and then a foul pop caught by catcher Laci Poole behind the plate to secure the one-run victory.
The game was a bit of a pitcher’s duel earl on between McMahon and DuBois starter Ava Barnock as both pitchers held the opponent to just one hit and no runs over the first two innings.
Punxsutawney, playing as the away team on its home field after DuBois won the pre-game coin toss, broke through in a big way in the top of the third by scoring four runs.
Milaydi Hilliard and Avery Powell got the inning started by reaching on a walk and a hit by pitch respectively before Poole singled to load the bases with no outs.
Brooke Farmery then hit a sharp grounder to first as DuBois first baseman Maggie Watt stepped on first then fired to second for a 3-6 double play as Hilliard scored from third on the play.
Heads-up base running allowed Powell to come around to score from second while the tag was being made at second as Punxsy took a 2-0 lead on the double play.
Three straight two-out singles and an error allowed Punxsutawney to add two more runs in the inning to double its lead heading into the bottom half.
DuBois got three of the runs back in the bottom of the third as Haley Reed led off with a single and stole second as she came in to score the first run on a Lexi Berta single.
Berta also moved into scoring position on a steal before coming in to score when Marina Hanes reached on a throwing error at short.
After a fly out for the second out of the frame, Watt came through with a two-out RBI by singling to center to score Hanes and trim the deficit to one.
Punxsutawney pushed its lead back to four with a run in the fourth and a pair of unearned runs in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead into the bottom of the frame.
After the first two batters in DuBois’ half of the fifth were retired, Watt kept the inning alive by singling to right field.
Watt was 3-for-4 on the day with an RBI and a run scored, while Reed went 2-for-2 with a pair of runs scored.
Baronick followed by driving an RBI double down the left-field line to bring the score to 7-4 heading into the final inning.
Poole led off with a single to right to start the top off the seventh before back-to-back fly outs left her at first with two away.
Poole then stole second before Brooke Young hit a ground ball to third, but an arrant throw on the play allowed her to reach safely while Poole came in to score a key insurance run that proved to be the game-winning run.
The error was one of six on the evening for DuBois defensively, as those errors allowed Punxsy to score five unearned runs.
Down to its final three outs, the bottom third of DuBois’ order came up big in the bottom of the sixth.
Audrey Hale led off with a single to right before Reed singled up the middle to put runners on the corners with nobody out.
Emma Elensky then flew out to center field, deep enough to allow Hale to tag and score the first run of the inning to trim the deficit to 8-5.
Berta then singled to center to score Reed as she moved to second on an error on the play before coming across to score on a single to left-center by Hanes to trim Punxsutawney’s lead to one run.
Berta finished the game 2-for-4 with a pair of runs batted in and two runs scored at the top of the order for DuBois.
Kali Franklin kept things rolling by singling to right field as she represented the game-winning run while Hanes, who was the potential tying run, moved up to second on the hit.
That is when McMahon got the next to batters to fly out and pop out in foul territory to close out the win as Punxsutawney advanced to the District 10 championship game.
DuBois will now take on in an elimination game Sunday at .
The winner of that contest will take on Punxsutawney Tuesday in the championship game, as Punxsy would claim the title with a win, while a DuBois or win would force a winner-take-all contest Thursday.