EVERETT — The DuBois rifle team took second place in the air rifle competition at the Pennsylvania State Rifle Match last weekend in Everett.
The competition featured seven teams and 41 individual shooters from 15 school districts across the state.
The Beavers also placed fourth in the smallbore event at the competition which featured 14 teams and 64 individual shooters to represent 21 schools in total.
In the air rifle event, DuBois finished with a score of 1495, as Keith Fatula led the way with a score of 387 and Alex Long added a 374.
Alexandria Howard added a 370, while Courtney Weidow rounded out the scorers for the Beavers with a 364.
DuBois finished behind Everett, as it won the title with a score of 1513, as Fatula’s score of 387 was the third best among all shooters.
Washington’s Kayla Andreoli posted the top score in the event with a 390, while Everett’s Stephen Cessna finished with a 389.
Kutztown’s Emma Rhode (383) and Everett’s Allison Klavuhn (382) rounded out the top-five individual scores in the air rifle event.
In the smallbore competition, the Beavers posted a team score of 2188, as Long was the team’s top scorer with a 557.
Fatula (556), Howard (548) and Weidow (527) rounded out the scorers for DuBois.
Fatula also took the medal for the standing position in the smallbore event with a score of 189, while Everett’s Luke Brambley took the medal in both prone (198) and kneeling (192) positions.
Everett also claimed the team title in the samllbone event with a team score of 2240, while Conemaugh Township took second with a 2217 and Portage finished third at 2205.
Brambley finished with the top individual score with a 578, while Portage’s William Ramos (564) took second and Conemaugh’s Logan Marisa (564) finished third.
North Star’s Elissa Barron (561) took fourth, while Cailey Dahlquist of Trinity also finished with a 561 to finish fifth individually.
DuBois Central Catholic also competed in the air rifle competition, as the Cardinals posted a team score of 1438 to finish seventh.
Emma Cooper led the way for DCC with a 382, while Jacob Snyder (363), Mackenzie Park (355) and Madison Hannah (338) rounded out the scorers for the Cardinals.
