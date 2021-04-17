LATROBE — The DuBois and St. Marys track and field teams made the long trip south to Latrobe on Friday to compete against a host of WPIAL squads at the annual Latrobe Invite, with bth school having a strong showing in less than ideal weather condition.
The girls ran in the morning, while the boys competed in the afternoon to help limit the number of competitors at the track at the same time.
DuBois freshman Morgan Roemer headlined the local contingent as she struck gold in the 1,600 and added a silver in the 3,200. She outkicked the field in the final 200 meters of the mile to beat St. Marys’ Brianna Grotzinger by just over three seconds (5:29.86-5:33.00).
Grotzinger’s silver was the Lady Dutch’s best finish of the day.
In the 3,200, Roemer ran an 11:55.22 to finish as the runner-up to North Allegheny’s Eva Kynaston (11:47.08).
Roemer was joined on the podium by freshman teammate Kamryn Fontaine, who came away with sixth-place in the 100 hurdles with an 18.10.
Fontaine made the finals (Top 12, two 6-runner heats) as the No. 9 seed (18.32) but bettered that by .22 seconds to win a medal.
She was just edged out for fifth by Franklin Regional’s Mauriana Dorsch (18.09). Saint Joseph’s Clare Marsh won the 100 hurdle gold with a time of 15.81.
The Lady Beavers’ 4x100 relay squad of Olivia Dressler, Antonia Fenice, Peyton Grimm and Lauren Stroka just missed a medal, as they placed seventh with a time of 55.61 — .08 behind sixth place Hempfield Area.
Outside that, the best finish by a DuBois girls was Peyton Grimm’s ninth in the long jump. Abby Geist-Salone and Julia Wirths were 10th in the 300 hurdles and 3,200, respectively.
“It was a tough first invite,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “The meet started at 9:30 a.m. with rain, wind and a 38 degree temperature. It was definitely a challenge for us, getting off a 2-hour bus ride and walking into a driving rain storm. I give the girls credit, they accepted the challenge and fought hard against some of the WPIAL’s (Pittsburgh) best teams.
“Freshman Morgan Roemer continued her fantastic start to her high school career by winning gold in her invitational debut. Fellow freshmen Kamryn Fountaine also medaled in her invitational debut. She was seeded 9th going into the (300 hurdle) finals and ran a clean race in the finals to bring home the 6th place medal.”
Grotzinger was a triple medalist on the day for the Lady Dutch.
On top of her silver in the 1,600, she teamed up with Kyla Johnson, Madison Blythe and Samanthan Hayes to win silver in the 4x800 relay. The Lady Dutch posted a time of 10:18.29, with only Kiski Area beating them with a 10:10.72.
Grotzinger also placed sixth in the 800 (2:30.63), with Hayes finishing fourth (2:25.26) in the same race. Hayes nearly had a third medal herself in the 200 dash. She made the finals as the No. 4 seed (28.20) but came away with an eighth-place finish (29.26).
Johnson finished just off the podium in the 3,200 as she crossed in seventh place (12;26.42), just over half a second behind sixth-place finisher Emma Jiancristoforo of Norwin.
The Lady Dutch also won a medal in the field, where Paytan Bauer took home fourth in the shot put (34-0). She also was 12th in the discus.
The St. Marys girls finished seventh in the team standings with 25 points, while DuBois 10th with 19. Hempfield edged North Allegheny for the team title, 113-108.
On the boys’ side, DuBois brought home a trio of medals.
Two came from Dale Kot, who finished fifth in both the 110 (17.58) and 300 (45.10) hurdle events. Kot improved on his finals seed, which was eighth, in the 110 preliminary heats.
The Beavers third medal also was a fifth place, which came from Ben Hickman in the high jump. Hickman cleared 5-4, which was actually the third-best height cleared, but finished fifth based on misses.
Hempfield’s Samuel Parker won the high jump by clearing 6-0.
“Dale Kot had another great day for us, and Ben Hickman continued his strong start in the high jump,” said Beavers coach Brian Clinger.