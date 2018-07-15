FAIRVIEW — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Star baseball team suffered its first loss of the posteason Saturday, falling 9-6 to Harborcreek in the winners’ bracket finals at the Section 1 Tournament.

The battle to see who earned a spot in Monday’s championship game turned into a shootout, with the teams combining for 15 runs on 22 hits.

DuBois actually outhit Harborcreek, 12-10, on the day, but District 3 champs managed do a couple of the little things just a little better to pull out the victory. DuBois also left 12 runners on base compared to just two for Harborcreek.

Harborcreek coupled three hits with two DuBois errors to put together a four-run bottom of the fourth to take a 9-4 lead. That came on the heels of Harborcreek scoring three runs after two outs in the third, in what proved to be the turning point of the game.

DuBois, which opened section play with a lopsided 15-0, 3-inning mercy-rule victory against Meadville/Vernon, must now beat Titusvulle today to earn a rematch with Harborcreek. Titusville beat Meadville/Vernon, 20-5, in the opening game Saturday.

The winner of the DuBois-Titusville game (set for 1 p.m. today) would have to win twice — once Monday and again on Tuesday — to capture the Section 1 title.

DuBois threatened from the get-go in the top of the first, loading the bases with one out on a single by Samson Deeb, a double by Noah Farrell and a hit-by-pitch by Hunter Allman.

However, Harborcreek starter Heath Betza promptly ended the threat with back-to-back strikeouts to strand the bases loaded.

DuBois starter Danny Dixon then needed just six pitches to retire the side in the bottom of the first before DuBois grabbed the lead with a pair of runs in the top of the second.

Camdyn Long reached on a leadoff error and hustled around to third on a double to left by Boston Graham. Betza then struck out two in a row before Talon Hodge delivered a clutch two-out single to right to score Long. Graham then came home when Farrell reached on another error.

Harborcreek answer right back with two runs of its own in the bottom of the inninhg.

Jake Rocky and Evan Stranko each hit singles to open the inning, and both came home on a one-out single by Betza to even the score.

DuBois regained the lead in the third.

Dixon led off with a single to left before Brycen Delaney drew a walk. Both moved up a base on a deep fly out to left by pinch-hitter Noah Barr. DuBois then tried to insert a pinch-hitter for Graham but failed to announce the move until after the first pitch.

After a brief discussion by get umpires, it was ruled the substitution wasn’t allowed and Graham was recalled to bat starting with a 1-0 count after the first pitch was a ball. Graham then ripped a single to center to plate both runners and put DuBois up 4-2.

The back-and-forth battle continued in the bottom of the third.

Dixon got two quick flyouts for the first two outs before four singles by Harborcreek produced three runs to put it back on top 5-4. Stranko had a two-run single, while the third run scored on an error in the outfield.

DuBois got two-out singles by Allman and Dixon in the fourth, but Betza stranded both runners.

Harborcreek then seized control of the game with four runs (two earned) in the bottom of the fourth against reliever Allman. Sam LaFuria and Stranko each RBI singles in the frame, with runs also scoring on a wild pitch and error.

Stranko was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Harborcreek.

Down 9-4, DuBois didn’t go quietly.

The District 10 champs loaded the bases with one out in the fifth on a Barr single, Graham walk and bunt single by Nathan Kougher. Betza again managed to work out of a jam and left the bases full for a second time in the game.

DuBois made one final comeback bid in the sixth.

Allman led off the inning with a double and scored on a double by Dixon. Reliever Stranko then recorded three strikeouts in a row, but Barr reached first on the second one on a third strike in the dirt. Dixon raced home on that play to set final at 9-6.

Dixon led the DuBois attack, going 3-for-4 with a double and RBI. Allman and Graham each were 2-for-3 with a double, with Graham driving in two and Allman one.

In Friday’s opening victory, DuBois scored early and often in the lopsided win against Meadville. DuBois scored four runs in the first, then added two in the second before invoking the mercy-rule with a nine-run third.

Allman, Dixon and Delaney all two hits, inlcuding a double in the victory. Dixon also had a triple and RBI, while Delaney had two RBIs. Hodge added a double and three RBIs.

Farrell and Deeb also hit doubles, with Deeb and Dixon each scoring three runs.

Hodge started on the mound and notched the win. He tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out six and walking one.