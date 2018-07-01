St. MARYS — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Stars used a strong offense to overpower St. Marys for a 17-5 win in six innings at Memorial Park Friday.

DuBois’ offense pounded out 22 hits in the game, including six doubles and a three-run home run from Hunter Allman to secure the victory.

Samson Deeb got things started for DuBois in the top of the first with a single, then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Talon Hodge.

Deeb then came around to score on a single to center field by Danny Dixon to give DuBois an early 1-0 lead.

After driving in the first run of the game, Dixon took the mound as DuBois starting pitcher and shut down St. Marys’ offense.

Dixon retired the side in order in the bottom of the first with the help of a double play turned by third baseman Hodge.

Hodge snagged a line drive off the bat of Lincoln Azzato and fired to first to pick off Angelo Catalone, who had reached on a lead-off single.

In the second, Brycen Delaney, Camdyn Long and Dylan Horner hit three straight singles, as Delaney came in to score on Horner’s single to give DuBois a 2-0 lead.

St. Marys looked to respond in the bottom of the inning, as Ben Paul reached on a walk, followed by a single to right by Cayden Vogt to give St. Marys two runners on with nobody out.

Dixon responded by forcing a groundout fielder’s choice, a fly out to first and another groundout to get out of the jam.

DuBois’ offense continued to build on their lead in the third inning, adding three runs to pull ahead 5-0.

Deeb got things started once again, hitting a double to left-center field, but the next two batters were retired as St. Marys looked to get out of the inning unscathed.

Noah Farrell then reached on a two-out walk, as Hunter Allman came up to bat next for DuBois.

Allman drove a pitch just over the fence in straight-away center field for a three-run home run to push DuBois’ lead to five runs.

St. Marys got on the board in the bottom of the inning, as Blake Hoffman reached on a single to center, followed by Ran Shaffer reaching on a walk.

St. Marys then put on a double steal, as Shaffer broke for second and the throw allowed Hoffman to come in to score St. Mary’s first run of the game.

The DuBois bats stayed hot in the fourth inning, as Long and Noah Barr led the inning off with a pair of singles.

Boston Graham then hit a RBI double to left field to score Long.

Hodge later hit a double to right-center field, bringing home Barr and Kougher.

Hodge scored the final run of the inning on a RBI groundout by Dixon, as DuBois pulled ahead 9-1.

DuBois added a pair of runs in the fifth to take an 11-1 lead and looked to end the game in five innings by holding St. Marys off the board in the bottom of the fifth.

St. Marys fought to keep the came alive, scoring four runs in the inning to cut the deficit to 11-5.

St. Marys got the inning started with three singles to load the bases with nobody out.

Paul was then hit by a pitch to bring in a run, guaranteeing the came would head to the sixth inning.

Frankie Smith also reached on a bases loaded walk to score the second run of the inning.

Mason Nicklas brought in the third run of the frame with a sacrifice fly to right field, as Lance O’Neil followed with a RBI single to left field as St. Marys cut DuBois’ lead to six heading into the sixth.

DuBois responded right away with six runs in the sixth to stretch their lead to a commanding 12 runs.

Hodge led off with a walk, then stole second and came around to score on a double off the bat of Farrell.

The next seven batters in the inning all reached base for DuBois, as Deeb delivered the big hit of the inning, a two-RBI single to left field.

Deeb finished the game 4-for-5 at the plate for DuBois with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Hodge and Allman led the team with three runs batted in apiece, while Delaney led the team with three runs scored.

Hodge, who started off the inning with a walk, reached on an infield single to score the final run and push the lead to 17-5.

After St. Marys’ leadoff batter in the sixth reached on a walk, Farrell responded by striking out the following batter.

DuBois then turned to Hodge to record the final two outs, as he forced a fly out back to the mound and a groundout to second to secure the victory.

DuBois will host Brookville today in the winners bracket final at 6 p.m.