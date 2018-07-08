DuBOIS — The DuBois 11-year-old All-Stars held off Brookville for a 4-2 win to claim the District 10 title at Way Memorial Field Friday.

Both teams got off to a quick start at the plate in the game, as the lead went back-and-forth in the first two innings.

DuBois was designated as the away team and looked to take the early lead in the top of the first.

Samson Deeb and Bryson Delaney led the inning off with a pair of walks, as DuBois looked to take an early lead.

Brookville starting pitcher Easton Belifore then forced Danny Dixon to hit a hard line drive right at shortstop Owen Flemming, who stepped on second to double off Deeb.

Belifore looked to continue the momentum from the unassisted double play and get out of the early jam.

Noah Farrell kept the inning alive by reaching on an infield single, then Hunter Allman drove a single to left field to score Delaney and put DuBois up 1-0.

Brookville looked to respond right away in the bottom of the inning, as Kolton Griffin reached on a one-out double to right-center.

Belifore followed with a double of his own to center field, scoring Griffin to tie the game at one.

After Luke Burton drew a walk, Ladd Blake grounded out to third base to score Belifore and give Brookville their first lead of the game at 2-1.

DuBois fought back in the second, as Talon Hodge reached on an infield single, Dylon Horner drew a walk and Boston Graham laid down a bunt single to load the bases with nobody out.

Samson Deeb then reached on a fielder’s choice to shortstop, as Graham was forced out at second on the play, but Hodge was able to score the tying run.

Delaney followed with a RBI single to left field to score Horner, as DuBois retook the lead at 3-2.

After allowing a pair of runs in the first inning, DuBois starting pitcher Dixon quickly gained control of the game.

Dixon allowed just one base runner in innings two through five, a two-out single in the second, as he struck six batters over those four innings.

With Dixon pitching a gem on the mound, DuBois looked to add to their lead, but Brookville relief pitcher Burton also had a strong performance on the mound.

Burton allowed just one hit and no walks while striking out a pair in innings three and four to keep Brookville in the game.

In the top of the fifth, DuBois looked to add an insurance run, as Dixon led the inning off with a bloop single down the right field line.

Dixon then advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third on a fly out to right field off the bat of Farrell.

Allman followed with his second RBI hit of the game, a triple to right-center field to give DuBois a 4-2 lead.

DuBois looked to continue to add to their lead in the sixth, as Hodge led off with a double to left, but Burton responded by retiring the next three batters in order to send the game to the bottom of the sixth.

Belifore led off the inning for Brookville by reaching on a dropped strike three, as Burton then reached on a walk to put the tying run on base.

Burton was the last batter faced by Dixon, who reached the maximum pitch count, as DuBois turned to Allman on the mound to get the final three outs of the game.

Allman faced Sam Krug, who looked to lay down a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners.

The bunt was popped up and appeared to be caught, as both base runners headed back to their bases.

However, the home plate umpire ruled the ball hit the ground, as both Belifore and Burton were forced out on the play.

As Brookville was down to their final out, Calvin Hannah drew a walk to once again put the tying run on base.

Allman responded by striking out the final batter of the game to secure the championship victory for DuBois.

DuBois will now head to the Section 1 tournament, which will begin July 13.

The section tournament will be hosted by the FLAG Little League.

“We’re all excited,” DuBois manager Chris Deeb said. “The boys played good and we beat a good opponent in Brookville today and we are just happy to win.”

Deeb noted that his team’s ability to win a close game after trailing early will help as them as they head into the section tournament.

“We get into the next level, that’s what we have to do, if we get down at the beginning we have to pull together and come back as a team,” Deeb said.