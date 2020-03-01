ALTOONA — The word history has been thrown around a lot this season when talking about DuBois’ Ed Scott, and the Beaver senior put his name in another record book over the weekend as part of a strong showing for DuBois at the Class AAA Northwest Regional Wrestling Tournament.
Scott went 3-0 on the weekend, pinning his way to the 152-pound title for the fourth regional crown in his standout career. He is just the fifth District 9 wrestler to a fourth Northwest title since the regional tournament began in 1951.
He joins an exclusive list that includes Clearfield’s Ralph Clark (1953-56) and Brad Pataky (2002-05), Cameron County’s Doug McGraw (1997-2000) and Bradford’s Mark Havers (2008-11). Clark and Scott are the only ones to do so at four different weights.
“That’s pretty cool,” said Scott of winning his fourth title. “I had no idea to be honest, but it’s cool to find out right now. Obviously, I’m focused on next week, but this is the last time wrestling in this gym (Altoona Fieldhouse). It’s just another step along the way of achieving my goals, but it’s awesome.”
Scott was the far from the only Beaver to enjoy success in Altoona, though. Senior Trenton Donahue (132) and Junior Chandler Ho (138) joined Scott in the finals before each came away with runner-up finishes to punch their tickets back to states. Donahue is headed to Hershey for a third time, while Ho is going for the second year in a row.
They will be joined at states by junior Garrett Starr, who placed third at 182 to earned his first trip to Hershey. Senior Gauge Gulvas nearly made it five state qualifiers but came up just short in the third-place match and placed fourth. The top finishers at each weight earn state berths.
Nine of the 11 wrestlers DuBois took to Altoona won at least one match and six won two or more to help the Beavers to a fifth-place finish in the team standings with 114.5 points.
Scott headlined the weekend, though.
He pinned his way to the finals, decking Hollidaysburg’s Aaron Sleeth in 43 seconds in the quarterfinals and Williamsport’s Owen Mahon in 1:28 in the semis. Scott’s pin of Mahon was the 100th of his career, as the Beaver continues to increase his District 9 record in that category.
Those pins set up a matchup with Cathedral Prep’s Marques McClorin (36-5), the D-10 champ, in the finals. McClorin came out strong and scored the opening takedown on Scott before the wrestlers traded scores resulting in a 3-3 bout after one period.
It was all Scott from there, as he escaped five seconds into the second period, took down the Rambler and scored a set of backpoints before ultimately pinning McClorin in 3:16.
Scott (36-0) now has 31 pins on the season and 101 for his career.
“It’s hard to believe,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott of his son winning his fourth regional title. “Obviously, he’s getting towards the end of his high school career, and these last four years have gone fast. It’s a nice cap to what he’s done so far, and I know he’s excited about next week.
Donahue (30-7), a senior, pulled a pair of hard-fought one-point wins to reach the finals.
A second-period escape was the difference in a 1-0 win against Bellefonte’s Alex Coppolo (36-8) in the quarterfinals, as Donahue rode him out in the third period.
In the semis, Donahue and State College’s Owen Woolcott (34-7) had a quick takedown-reversal sequence late in the first period to make it 2-2.
Donahue then followed the same recipe for success, as he escaped with 20 seconds left in the second to go up 3-2 before riding out Woolcott in the third.
However, the Beaver was denied his second career regional crown as Altoona Matt Sarbo (35-2) tech falled Donahue, 21-4 in 4:53. Donahue was a regional champ as a freshman.
Ho (29-11) notched three wins to reach the first regional final of his career. He tech falled Central Mountain’s Zach Miller, 19-4 in 4:32 in the 138 prelims. He followed that up with a pair of tight wins against district champions.
He used a takedown with nine seconds remaining to pull out a 3-1 win against McDowell’s Hayden Butterfield (27-15), the D-10 champ, in the quarterfinals. Ho then edged Mifflin County’s Kyler Everly (30-12), the D-6 champ, 1-0 on a second-period. Everly chose bottom in the third but couldn’t get out from under the DuBois junior.
Starr and Gulvas each recorded a pair of bonus-point wins to reach the semifinals at 182 and 160, respectively, before suffering their first losses.
Starr (21-7) reached the semifinals on a pair of first-period falls, decking Warren’s Brandon Daugharthy in 29 seconds and then Obama Academy’s Bryan Allen in 1:13 in the quarterfinals.
The Beaver was then pinned in the semis by Bellefonte’s Ethan Rossman (33-2), the D-6 champ who went on to win the 182-pound title.
Starr responded with a 4-0 win against Altoona’s Colin Allmond in the consy semis before knocking off Bradford’s Derek Sunafrank, 6-2, for third place to advance to states. The Beaver hit a Peterson Roll for a huge five-point move in the second period to help a avenge a 2-1 loss the Owl in last week’s district finals.
Gulvas tech falled Meadville’s Winstin Heagy, 15-0 in 3:47, in the prelims before pinning Central Mountain’s Kaden Falls (3:26) in the quarters. Bellefonte’s Ethan Richner (32-2), the D-6 champ who went on to win the title at 160, ended the Beaver’s run in the winner’s bracket with an 18-0 tech fall.
However, Gulvas bounced back to beat Cathedral Prep’s Kelyn Blossey (D-10 champ, 29-13) 6-2 in the consolation semifinals before suffering a tough 7-3 loss to Hollidaysburg’s Campbell Walls in his final high school match in the consy finals.
The pair were tied 2-2 after two periods, and Gulvas appeared to have the tying takedown in the closing seconds, but Walls fought off the move and got a takedown of his own to seal the win. Walls beat the Beaver 16-9 earlier this year.
“We’re extremely happy about getting four guys to states, but we would have liked to take five,” said Coach Scott. “He was right there. He got majored by Walls the last time he wrestled him.
“We talk about going out and putting everything on the mat and leave no regrets, and Gauge can do that. He put everything into that match and was right there at the end and gave himself an opportunity.
“Garrett came down here and I think we saw some of his best wrestling of the year. This is where you want to do that, as well as next week at states.
“Chandler is right there and lost by a point and had some opportunities in that finals match. So, we’re hoping to overcome that next week and get those close wins (at states). And Trenton ... we’ve seen Sarbo a couple times this year and he’s kind of gone to a different level.”
DuBois had six other wrestlers also compete in the event.
Beaver freshman Brendan Orr (24-12), the D-4/9 champ, and sophomore Austin Mitchell (145, 20-16) each went 2-2 on the weekend, while sophomore Ryan White (170, 13-16) and senior Alex O’Harah (285, 24-12) finished 1-2.
Sophomore Gage Sonnie (106, 15-15) and junior Kam Stevenson (120, 12-18) each went 0-2 on the weekend.