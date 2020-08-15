DuBois native Jocelyn Scott, who graduated from Gannon University in May with magna cum laude honors in biology/pre-med with a minor in philosophy, has always been driven to succeed in everything she does — whether that be her academics, athletics or pursuit of life-long dreams.
For Scott, a 2016 DuBois Area High school grad, that success in the classroom and athletics has set her up with a greater opportunity to pursue her post undergraduate dreams — a joint venture of pursuing a career as a doctor in the United State Air Force (USAF), in which she was recently commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant.
Scott, who competed in Acrobatics and Tumbling for four years at Gannon, recently was named one of two inaugural recipients of the Nick Mourouzis Postgraduate Scholarship sponsored by Chi Alpha Sigma, which is the National College Athlete Honor Society.
Scott, along with Anna Foley of DePauw University, both received $3,500 scholarships after being chosen from an impressive field of nominated Chi Apha Sigman inductees.
To be eligible, student-athletes must be Chi Alpha Sigma inductees from an active chapter of the National College Athlete Honor Society; be seeking their postgraduate degree in the immediate upcoming academic year; be enrolled in a full-time program of studies; have exhausted all athletic eligibility prior to starting graduate-level coursework; be formally nominated by their respective chapter advisor.
Scott is set to attend the F. Edward Herbert School of Medicine at Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Md., this fall.
“It’s a great honor,” said Scott of receiving the scholarship. “The scholarship is going to be very helpful for me, just in general, especially going to a military medical school where they help a lot with tuition.
“It’s going to be a great resource for research and a lot of it can go towards starting my own research project and getting the supplies and materials necessary for that. So, I’m very excited about that to get involved wih some research at the school and with the professors and doctors around the area.
“I worked very hard academically since high school. I always knew I wanted to go to medical school, so from there I started taking the necessary classes I needed to do well in college. I always worked really hard and stuck to my schedule and did the best I could to obviously get into medical school. I’m excited to continue on that path I’m on here.”
Receiving the commission to the Air Force was kind of the cherry on top, as Scott said going to a military medical school affords her the chance to succeed in both career paths she set for herself.
“It was perfect combination,” said Scott. “I’ve been thinking about doing the military since high school, and USAF just gives the opportunity for the best of both worlds. I knew being a part of the nation’s team was something I wanted to do, and I also knew my whole life I wanted to be a physician.
“Currently, I have plans on pursuing orthopedic surgery. I think that is definitely needed in the military, especially with soldiers and all the orthopedic injuries they suffer. I don’t think Ill be lacking any job opportunities in that sense.”
As for her military service, Scott is embarking on that venture looking to make it a career.
“I do plan on staying in the whole 20 years just because I feel like I’m making a commitment to something, and I want to see it through,” she said. “That could change (in future), but at this point and time, I want to make that commitment to myself and that commitment to the military and my country.”
While at Gannon, Scott was a base/tumbler for her college squad and averaged scores of at least 9.2 in nine of the 11 heats she was part of in 2020 — including a 9.89 average in compulsory toss, a 9.69 average in open pyramid, and a 9.68 average in compulsory pyramid.
Academically, Scott was a two-time member of the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA) All-Academic Team with a 3.89 grade-point. That success in the classroom earned her induction into Chi Alpha Sigma, which ultimately made her eliglble for the society’s new national scholarship.
Prior to college, Scott competed in gymnastics as a youth up to her senior year of high school before moving on to join Gannon’s acrobatics and tumbling squad. She was a member of DuBois’ high school gymnastics team as a freshman but largely competed at the club level for Centre Elite Gymnastics in State College, where she was a captain as a senior.
She also excelled in the classroom at DAHS, where she was a member of the honors program and National Honor Society. She received the AP Scholar Award and graduated summa cum laude.
Scott is the daughter of Edward and Suzanne Scott of DuBois.