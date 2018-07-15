DuBOIS — The DuBois Senior League All-Stars could not build on an early 3-0 lead as they fell 11-3 to Hollidaysburg Friday afternoon at Showers Field.

The loss means the end of the road for DuBois, who opened the tournament with a win Wednesday night, but were eliminated after losses Thursday night and Friday afternoon.

Things were going DuBois’ way early in the game Friday, as the scored three runs in the top of the first to jump out to an early lead.

Hollidaysburg fought back, scoring runs in every inning after the first while pounding out 16 hits and holding DuBois off the board the rest of the day to secure the win.

In the top of the first, Dayne Bauman got things started with a one-out infield single, then came around to score the game’s first run on a triple to left-center by Garrett Starr.

Nick Farrell followed with a single through the left side to score Starr and give DuBois a two-run lead.

After Gauge Gulvas reached on a fielder’s choice, Keith Fatula doubled to right center, scoring Gulvas as DuBois led 3-0 heading to the bottom of the first.

Gulvas got off to a strong start on the mound, retiring Hollidaysburg in order in the home half of the first.

In the second inning, DuBois looked to add to their lead as Cullen Corle led off with a double down the left-field line.

Hollidaysburg starting pitcher Simon Adams responded by retiring the next three batters to strand Adams at second and keep the score 3-0.

In the bottom of the second, the bats started to heat up for Hollidaysburg, as they plated four runs to take a 4-3 lead.

A walk drawn by Bryce Marellacci, followed by a pair of one-out singles from Rocco Grassi and Adams loaded the bases in the inning.

DuBois then turned to Nick Farrell on the mound after Adams’ single.

Hunter Marty then hit a single to right, scoring Martellacci for Hollidaysburg’s first run of the game.

Eric Davis followed with a RBI single to right to cut the deficit to one, as Tristan Chaney then hit a fielder’s choice to score Adams and tie the game.

Hollidaysburg took the lead took their first lead of the day as Zach Miller reached on a fielder’s choice to score Marty.

In the third, Hollidaysburg added a run to their lead, as Martellacci led off with a walk and later scored on a fielder’s choice.

DuBois relief pitcher Chase Runyon limited the damage in the inning by forcing a groundout to second with the bases loaded to get out of the jam.

In the DuBois half of the fourth, Runyon drew a walk, followed by Cullen Corle reaching on a hit by pitch.

Later in the frame, Chandler Ho drew a two-out walk to load the bases.

Adams then forced a groundout to third, as Hollidasyburg maintained their 5-3 lead heading to the bottom of the fourth.

In the home half, Hollidaysburg added to their lead, as Grassi and Adams delivered a pair of RBI singles, scoring Tyler Faber and Martellacci to stretch the lead to four.

In the fifth, DuBois once again got their inning started off with a double, this time off the bat of Starr to center field, but once again the runner was stranded on base after three straight fly outs.

Hollidaysburg used a pair of two-out hits to bring across another run in the bottom of the fifth.

Faber singled to center and came around to score on a double to right-center off the bat of Martellacci.

In the sixth, Hollidaysburg plated three runs to pull ahead 11-3, as Miller delivered the big hit of the inning, a two-out triple to left-center field that scored a pair of runs.

In the seventh, Adams continued his strong performance on the mound, forcing a fly out to center field to start the inning.

The starter was forced to exit the game after hitting the pitch count limit during the at-bat.

After allowing three runs on four hits in the first inning, Adams took control of the game, allowing just two hits over the next 5 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out four to secure the win.

Bauman doubled to left field, but was doubled off on a line drive off the bat off Starr to end the game as Hollidaysburg staved off elimination for the second straight day.