Some of the best high school baseball talent in the state will be in DuBois early next week, as Prep Baseball Report (PBR) will be hosting its 2020 Pennsylvania State Games Monday through Wednesday at both Showers Field and Stern Family Field.
The event will be used both as a prospect-type workout followed by a pair of simulated 9-innings in one session, with their being a morning and afternoon/evening session at both fields. A total of 24 teams (one of which features players from West Virginia) will participate in the event, with each squad featuring between 13-17 players.
Of the more than 320 players who were selected to participate in the event over the three-day period, seven have ties to the Tri-County Area — with each landing different teams. All grades listed are what the player will be this fall.
The local players include DuBois junior Alex Pasternak (1B), DuBois Central Catholic junior Brandin Anderson (RHP), Brookville seniors Jade Miner (LHP) and Chase Palmer (OF), Johnsonburg senior Gabe Watts (LHP), Redbank Valley junior Bryson Bain (RHP) and Clarion-Limestone junior Bryson Huwar (RHP).
Of that group, Anderson, Pasternak and Huwar will be in action on Monday.
Anderson is playing on Team 2 and will be part of the morning session at Showers Field. Warmups begin at 8:40 a.m. each morning, followed by batting practice (9 a.m.) and a defensive workout (9:45 a.m.). Games will be played at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Huwar (Team 7) and Pasternak (Team 8) will be in action Monday afternoon at Stern Family Field and will play games against each other. The afternoon sessions each day start with warmups at 3:30 p.m. followed by batting practice (3:45 p.m.) and defensive workout (4:35 p.m.). Games will begin at 5:20 and 7:20 p.m.
Palmer’s team 13 will be at Showers Field Tuesday afternoon, while Miner and his Team 16 teammates will be at Stern Field at the same time. On Wednesday, Bain (Team 17) will hit the field in the morning session at Showers Field, while Watts and Team 21 will be in action in the afternoon session at Showers.
Teams that work out on the same field together will play each other in the simulated game doubleheaders. Workouts are expected to last between 1 1/2 to 2 hours, with the total game time of the doubleheader not to exceed four hours.
Initially, PBR was not going to allow fans into the event because of COVID-19, but with some state guidelines changing, it was reported that each player may be allowed to have up to three people in attendance. Either way, spectators will be controlled for the event.
Also, with the the NCAA extending the “Dead Period” which stops D-I coaches from recruiting players on campus or on the road, PBR has invested in professional live-streaming capabilities for all its events this summer.
That means the Pennsylvania State Games workouts and games will have hundreds of college coaches watching players perform virtually to assist players in the recruiting process.