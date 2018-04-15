DUBOIS — The DuBois softball team saw its early season three-game winning streak come to and end Saturday with a tough 8-3, 9-inning loss to Williamsport at the Highland Street fields.

The teams battled it out from the get-go, with the game remaining scoreless into the sixth when Williamsport finally got to DuBois starter Molly Nosker for three runs.

With Lady Millionaires starter Mikayla Aldenderfer allowing just one runner — a leadoff single by Lexi Ray in the fifth — through five innings, it appeared those three runs would be the difference in the game.

However, DuBois staged a seventh-inning rally to tie the game and found itself on the verge of victory, only to see Williamsport wriggle out of the jam to force extra innings and ultimately come away with the victory..

Kylee Bundy led off the bottom of the seventh with a single and raced around ti third on a pinch-hit single to right by Mia Geer, who was replaced on the bases by Kaylee Sadowski.

Ray followed with her second hit of the game — a single to center — to score Bundy. Maddie Ho then blasted a triple to right that Williamsport’s Jayla Bartholemew dove for and missed. Ray and Sadowski both scored to even the score at 3-3.

Pinch-hitter Abby Lecker then reached on a bunt single before Williamsport intentionally walked Kacie Means to load the bases with no outs. The move paid off as Aldenderfer struck out Maddie Smith, Danessa Allison and Sarah Snyder to leave the bases loaded and send the game to extra innings. Aldenderfer had 12 strikeouts on the day.

Both teams went quietly in the eighth, with DuBois getting a one-out single from Sadowski.

Williamsport then exploded for five runs in the top of the ninth against Bundy, who relieved Nosker in the sixth. The Lady Millionaires had four hits in the inning, including a RBI single by Avery Eiswerth, two-run single by Katie Meale and two-run triple from Bartholemew to regain the lead at 8-3.

Eiswerth was 4-for-4 in the game with the RBI and two runs scored. Meale had two hits and two RBIs, as did Aldenderfer.

DuBois (3-2) didn’t have an answer this time around, as Aldenderfer retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to finish off the complete-game victory.

“It was a great rally in the bottom of the seventh to tie it up,” said DuBois coach Denny Nosker. “You get bases loaded with still nobody out, we have to find a way to get a run in there (in seventh). We had Williamsport on the ropes, and they knew it.

“This was a tough one because we were down and then all of a sudden you get the spark but walk away with a loss after having it there to win. We talked to the girls and said you have to take something positive out of this — be disappointed but at same time learn from it.

“That’s a very good team, and they are going to go far in the playoffs.”

With the way the game started, not many would have expected 11 runs to be scored by game’s end.

Aldenderfer was dominant from the start, retiring the first 12 batters she faced (six via strikeout) before Ray broke up her perfect-game bid with her leadoff single in the fifth. She then retired five of the next six hitters before DuBois staged its seventh-inning rally.

Meanwhile, Nosker matched zeroes with Aldenderfer through the first five innings, although she amd her defense had to work a little harder.

Nosker stranded two runners in the first, while Bundy snagged a line drive to start an inning-ending double play in the second with two on.

Williamsport also threatened in the fourth, with Eiswerth and Lainey Stone each reaching on infield singles to open the inning. Meale bunted the runners over in the scoreless game, then Williamsport tried a safety squeeze.

Means caught Eiswerth too far off third though and got the Lady Millionaire in a rundown. Eiswerth eventually tried to slide into home put was tagged out in front of the plate by Nosker for the second out. Nosker then caught a popup to strand two runners in scoring position.

DuBois wasn’t so lucky in the sixth, as Williamsport loaded the bases with one-out on three straight hits. Aldenderfer then helped her own cause by smacking a two-run single to right that ended Nosker’s day in the circle.

Snyder came on but a pair of walks forced in Williamsport’s third run before DuBois got out of the inning.

Williamsport got a leadoff from Skyler Colarusso in the top of the seventh, but Snyder retired the next three batters — stranding Colarusso at third in the process.

That set the stage for the late-game dramatics that eventually saw Williamsport take home the win.

DuBois returns to action Monday at Punxsutawney, then travels to St. Marys on Wednesday.