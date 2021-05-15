CLARION — Coming off a tough 4-0 loss to Williamsport Thursday, the DuBois softball team bounced back in a big way Friday as the Lady Beaver hammered host Clarion, 20-8, in six innings.
The Lady Cats actually jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one inning, but DuBois answered right back with a five-run top of the second to take the lead.
Jaden Swatsworth had a RBI single in the frame, while the big blow was a three-run home run off the bat of Sarah Henninger. Lauren Walker capped the scoring two batters later when she doubled home Morgan Pasternak, who had hit a double herself.
DuBois added to its lead with a run in the third on an Alexas Pfeufer sacrifice fly, but Clarion countered with two runs in the bottom of the third.
The back-and-forth battle continued in the fourth as DuBois plated four more runs, with Saige Weible and Allie Snyder each hitting RBI singles.
Clarion continued to make it a game though and pushed three across in the bottom of the inning to make it a 10-8. Two of those run scored on a double by Brenna Campbell.
DuBois kept the pressure on offensively, scoring four more runs in the fifth and six times in the sixth. Henninger blasted a two-run homer in the fifth, while Weible and Snyder hit RBI singles again. Henninger finished 2-for-4 with the two homers and five RBIs.
Pasternak, Walker and Morgan Felix all had run-scoring singles in the sixth as part of a surge that finally finished off the Lady Cats when DuBois went to its bullpen.
Senior Aleigha Geer started in the circle and tossed the first four innings to get the win despite Clarion finding success against her, She allowed eight runs, seven earned, on eight hits while walking four and striking out three.
Fellow senior Saige Weible relieved Geer in the fifth and threw a scoreless fifth, allowing two hits while striking out one. Sophomore Emma Delp tossed a 1-2-3 sixth to finish off the mercy-rule victory.
Pasternak went 4-for-5 with a double and RBI for the Lady Beavers, while Weible was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Walker and Snyder each added two hits and a pair of RBIs, with Walker hitting a double.
Campbell led Clarion as she went 4-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
DuBois (8-6) hosts Clearfield on Tuesday.
DuBOIS 20,
CLARION 8, 6 innings
Score by Innings
DuBois 051 446 — 20
Clarion 302 300 — 8
DuBois—20
Sarah Henninger ss-c 4425, Morgan Pasternak cf 5441, Lauren Walker 1b 4222. Saige Weible rf-p 5332, Taylor Smith 3b 5010, Allie Snyder lf 4222, Janee Waxler 1100, Kat Patton dp-ss 4010, Morgan Felix ph 1011, Alexas Pfeufer c 2101, Laken Smith dp 2000, Jaden Swatsworth 2b 4311, Bella Gregory 2b 0000, Aleigha Geer p (flex) 0000, Emma Torretti rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 41-20-17-15.
Clarion—8
Anthony 2b-p 3210, Best c 4120, Campbell ss 4244, Simko p-1b 3210, Beers 1b-p 3100, Kiser 3b 3000, Forrest cf 4024, Aaron dp 3000, Troese rf 3000, Kerle lf (flex) 0000. Totals: 30-8-8-8.
Errors: DuBos 1, Clarion 8. LOB: DuBois 6, Clarion 7. 2B: Pasternak 2, Walker, Weible; Anthony, Campbell, Forrest 2. HR: Henninger 2. SAC: Pfeufer.
Pitching
DuBois: Aleigha Geer-4 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Saige Weible-1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Emma Delp-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clarion: N/A.
Winning pitcher: Geer. Losing pitcher: Simko.