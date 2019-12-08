HOLLIDAYSBURG — The DuBois swim teams enjoyed a strong opening performance to the season, splitting a meet at Hollidaysburg Friday night.
The Lady Beavers brought home a 92-78 victory, while the Beavers dropped a close 90-76 matchup with the Golden Tigers.
The girls’ win was spearheaded by the trio of junior Rayna Fenstermacher, sophomore Abby Dressler and freshman Dru Javens — all of whom captured three victories on the night.
Dressler notched a pair of individual wins in the 200 free (2:07.54) and 100 backstroke (1:04.43), while Fenstermacher touched the wall first in the 200 IM (2:27.34) and Javens first in the 500 free (5:55.18). The trio also teamed up with Alayna Cornelius to win the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:00.15.
Fenstermacher and Javens also won the 200 free relay, joining forces with Cornelius and Ashley Usaitis to post a winning time of 1:50.96. DuBois also got a win from Jessica Brant in the 100 butterfly (1:10.93).
Dressler added a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay, swimming alongside Brant, Anna Wingard and Trista Truesdale.
Fenstermacher placed second in the 100 free, while Javens was the runner-up to Dressler in the 200 free. Cornelius added second-place finishes in the 50 free and 100 butterfly, with Wingard touching the wall second in the 100 breaststroke.
Lady Beavers who garnered individual third-place finishes were Brant (100 backstroke), Wingard (200 IM), Truesdale (50 free) and Emma Ruttinger (500 free).
“Overall, it was a fun meet to be at,” said DuBois coach Mike Gressler. “Both teams were swimming well, and there were a lot of good races.
“In the end, the girls were able to pick up the win but it wasn’t easy. Abby Dressler had a great night. She’s stronger this year and you can see it when she swims. She’s picked things up right where she left off last year.
“Lilly McCauley and Dru Javens are two of our new swimmers that had great nights. Dru got us some great points in her races and swam very well on both of her relays. Lilly swam the IM and butterfly with best times in both. That can be a tough pairing, but she did really well.”
On the boys’ side, the Beavers were led by the junior duo of Tucker Fenstermacher and Isaac Wayne, who each won three events and added a runner-up finish.
Fenstermacher won both sprint freestyles, touching the wall first in the 50 (23.14) and 100 (51.04) events. He won the 50 by .74 seconds and the 100 by 2.51 seconds.
Wayne swept the two longer freestyle swims, posting a 1:58.74 in the 200 and a time of 5:31.00 in the 500. He won that endurance swim by more than 24 seconds over Hollidaysburg’s Tyler Gnegy.
The duo also teamed up with Kolton Gwizdala and Logan Wells to capture the 200 free relay, posting a 1:35.03 to best Hollidaysburg by 13:42 seconds.
The Beavers for individual runner-up finishes from Joda Fenstermacher (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Gwizdala (50 free, 100 butterfly) and Christian Roemer (100 breaststoke). The Beavers 2000 medley relay of Joda Fenstermacher, Roemer, Mitchell Drahushak and Jaedon Yarus also placed second.
Wells (100 butterfly) and Drahushak (200 free, 100 backstroke) added third places in those respective events.
“The boys weren’t able to get the win but swam very well,” said Gressler. “Kolton Gwizdala had a great night tonight. He had best times in everything he swam and broke a minute in his 100 fly. He was close all of last season and was just over at the end. This year he took care of it right away.
“Christian Roemer also broke a barrier in his 100 breaststroke going from a 1:21 last season down to a 1:16 to begin this year. Christian worked out and swam all summer. That work paid off for him tonight.
“While there are a number of things for us to work on, it was a solid start to the year.”