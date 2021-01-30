DuBOIS — The DuBois swim teams swept visiting Bellefonte Friday night, although each squad went about collecting those wins in different way,
The Beavers won 10 of 11 events on their way to a lopsided 97.5-36.5 victory, while the Lady Beavers used its depth more to come away with a 102-67 triumph. Bellefonte’s girls actually had more wins than DuBois, 6-5, but the Lady Beavers gobbled up the other points in the meet.
“It was a nice meet against Bellefonte,” said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. “We were really happy to be able to get this meet and get some competition. Unfortunately, weather kept us from swimming earlier in the week against Brookville.
‘We knew coming in that Bellefonte had a couple fast swimmers, both boys and girls. So, we were excite to race.”
DuBois’ boys were led by the trio of seniors Tucker Fenstermacher and Isaac Wayne and sophomore Joda Fenstermacher — all of whom captured four victories against the Red Raiders.
The trio teamed up with junior Kolton Gwizdala to open the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay (1:47.63). That same quartet later won the 200 free relay in 1:35.50.
Tucker Fenstermacher added individual wins in the 50 free (22.93) and 100 butterfly, where he touched wall with a personal-best time of 55.87. Wayne touched the wall first in the 200 free in thrilling fashion, as he edged Bellefonte’s Harry Horner by just .04 seconds (1:56.74-1:56.77). He also took home the 100 free (53.25).
As for Joda Fenstermacher, he posted individual wins in the 200 IM (2:14.26) and 100 backstroke (1:01.56) — winning both races by more than 10 seconds. Gwizdala added thirds in the 50 and 100 freestyles to go along the two relay victories.
DuBois closed out the meet with a victory in the 400 freestyle relay, with the team of juniors Christian Roemer, A.C. Deemer, Chase Hook and sophomore Jaedon Yarus posting a time of 4:17.21. Roemer also captured the 100 breaststroke (1:14.68), where he outswam Deemer.
Roemer also was second in the 200 IM to Joda Fenstermacher. Other Beavers were runner-up finishes were Yarus (50 free, 100 free) and Deemer (500 free).
“The boys medley relay was something fun to see, because we haven’t put them together in that event in quite a while,” said Gressler. “We though, let’s give it a try tonight and mix things up a little instead of swimming the same events to keep things fresh. And, the boys had a really nice swim in that event.
“Tucker had a real nice swim today in his butterfly, and that time was his best. I knew he would be quick, and Harry is a real good butterflier, but we were pleasantly surprised with his time there.
“AC Deemer also stepped into the 100 breaststroke and the 500 free to help us earn some team points. Chase Hook was one 400 free relay and also swam a couple other races. He’s not one of our fastest swimmers, but he’s listening and working on his form and technique. He’s going to see results in the end because of that, and I pointed that out to a couple of the kids who might be quicker but need to do the right things because I appreciate that.”
Over on the girls’ side, four Lady Beavers — seniors Rayna Fenstermacher and Trista Truesdale, junior Abby Dressler and freshman Olivia Dressler — finished the night with a pair of wins as Gressler changed up some events like in the boys meet.
That quartet teamed to home the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:48.437, while Fenstermacher and Truesdale paired up with freshman Nicole Wells and Lexi Nissel to end the meet with a win in the 400 free relay (4:13.06).
Fenstermacher added seconds in the 100 butterfly and meet-opening 200 medley in which she swam with Abby Dressler, senior Anna Wingard and freshman Sidney Beers. Truesdale was second in the 50 free and and third in the 100 free.
Olivia Dressler won the 50 free (27.79) and was third in the 100 breaststroke, while Abby Dressler touched the wall first in the 100 free (58.04) and was second in the 100 backstroke. Wingard added a win in the 100 breastroke (1:19.81) and a third in the 200 IM.
The Lady Beavers also got individual runner-up finishes from Beers (200 IM) and sophomore Dru Javens (200 free, 500 free), while Morgan Rothrock (200 free), Lily McCauley (100 butterfly) and Delaney Lingenfelter (100 backstroke) were third in their respective events.
“On the girls’ side, two individuals that swam really were Morgan Rothrock and Trista Truesdale,” said Gressler. “Rothrock was in the 200 and 500 freestyles and had some good times. She recently moved up a lane and has been working really hard, and we’re starting to see some results from that. Truesdale’s 100 freestyle was very solid and we were happy to see her time come back down in that.
“Gabby Horner also swam the 500 free, which is an event not many people want to swim. We’ve been trying to fill our third and final individual spot there, and she came to me last week asking to swim that event because she wants a role. She stepped up and had a pretty nice time for he first swim in that. Delaney Lingenfelter also hit her district cut int the 100 back, and that was a nice time for her.”
DuBois is off until Friday when it hosts Bradford.
Boys
DuBOIS 97.5,
BELLEFONTE 36.5
200 Medley Relay: 1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Tucker Fenstermacher, Kolton Gwizdala, Isaac Wayne), 1:47.63; 2. Bellefonte.
200 Free: 1. Isaac Wayne (D), 1:56.74; 2. Horner (B); 3. Skrycki (B),
200 IM: 1. Joda Fenstermacher (D) 2:14:26; 2. Roemer (D); 3. Bagwell (B).
50 Free: 1. Tucker Fenstermacher, (D) 22.93; 2. Yarus (D); 3(t). Boone (B)/Gwizdala (D).
1-meter Diving: no contested
100 Butterfly: 1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 55.87; 2. Horner (B); 3. Gwizdala (D).
100 Free: 1. Isaac Wayne (D), 53.25; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Taylor (B).
500 Free: 1. Carter Boone (B), 5:32.98; 2. Deemer (D).
200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Joda Fenstermacher, Isaac Wayne, Tucker Fenstermacher), 1:35.50; 2. DuBois.
100 Backstroke: 1. Joda Fenstermacher (D) 1:01.56; 2. Bagwell (B).
100 Breaststroke: 1. Christian Roemer (D), 1:14.68; 2. Deemer (D).
400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Chase Hook, Christian Roemer, AC Deemer), 4:17.21.
Girls
DuBOIS 102,
BELLEFONTE 67
200 Medley Relay: 1. Bellefonte (Kiaha McCool, Finley Musser, Katelyn Packer, Kate Rarrick), 2:01.52; 2. DuBois.
200 Free: 1. Kiaha McCool (B), 2:0084; 2. Javens (D); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 IM: 1. Finley Musser (B), 2;27.42; 2. Beers (D); 3. Wingard (D).
50 Free: 1. Olivia Dressler (D), 27.79; 2. Truesdale (D); 3. Pringle (B).
1-meter Diving: not contested
100 Butterfly: 1. Kate Rarrick (B), 1:05.94; 2. R Fenstermacher (D); 3. McCauley (D).
100 Free: 1. Abby Dressler (D), 58.04; 2. Packer (B); 3. Truesdale (D)
500 Free: 1. Finley Musser (B), 5:52.50; 2. Javens (D); 3. Pringle (B).
200 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Abby Dressler, Olivia Dressler, Trista Truesdale, Rayna Fenstermacher), 1:548.47; 2. Bellefonte.
100 Backstroke: 1. Kiaha McCool (B), 59.52; 2. A. Dressler (D); 3. Lingenfelter (D).
100 Breaststroke: 1. Anna Wingard (D), 1:19.81; 2. Rarrick (B); 3. O. Dressler (D).
400 Free Relay: 1. DuBois (Rayna Fenstermacher, Nicole Wells, Lexi Nissel, Trista Truesdale), 4:13.06; 2. DuBois.