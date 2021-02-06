DuBOIS — The DuBois swim teams hosted Bradford for the second time this seaosn Friday night, and for the second time came away with a lopsided sweep by scores near identical to those from the teams’ season-opener back on Jan. 16.
The Lady Beavers won 10 of 11 events on their way to 124-49 victory, while the Beavers took home eight wins in a 92-41 triumph.
Both DuBois squads were led by their usual suspects, but some of the events those athletes won were different as head coach Michael Gressler once again changed some things up to keep his swimmers fresh in the team’s second meet of the week.
Abby Dressler and Sidney Beers each won four events for the girls squad, with Rayna Fenstermacher added three victories and a runner-up finish. The trio teamed up with Anna Wingard for a pair of relay victories in the 200 (1:48.17) and 400 (3:53.22) events.
Dressler showed off her event flexibility, as she won both a sprint in the 50 free (26.58) and the rugged 500 free (5:43.40). Beers added individual wins in the 100 (57.30) and 200 (2:07.70) freestyles, while Fenstermacher won the 200 IM (2:27.26) and was second to Beers in the 100 free.
Olivia Dressler and Trista Truesdale added their own victories. Dressler touched the wall first in the breaststroke (1:20.33) and Truesdale the 100 backstroke 1:09.66).
The Lady Beavers also captured the meet-opening 200 medley relay, where the quartet of Delaney Lingenfelter, Alyssa Horner, Dru Javens and Lexi Nissel posted a time of 2:12.01.
Wingard added a runner-up finish in the 200 free, while Olivia Dressler (50 free), Lilly McCauley (100 butterfly), Javens (500 free), Lingenfelter (100 backstroke) and Horner (100 breaststroke) also had second places in the meet.
DuBois got individual third-place finishes from Eden Galiczynski (200 IM), Truesdale (50 free), Nissel (100 butterfly) and Meridith Selby (100 breaststroke).
“Olivia Dressler and Alyssa Horner both made their qualifying times for the District 10 meet,” said Gressler. “Olivia made the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, and Alyssa made the 100 breaststroke. Olivia has been right on those times this year. Things clicked tonight and she got under the time in both. Alyssa really worked her technique tonight and got in. That’s a big weight off both of them.
“We also have a few more who are dropping time and getting within striking distance of their cuts. Once they start believing it is possible, anything could happen.”
Over on the boys’ side, the trio of Isaac Wayne, Tucker Fenstermacher and Joda Fenstermacher once again were quadruple winners.
The trio joined forces with Kolton Gwizdala to capture the meet-opening 200 medley relay (1:47.83) and 200 free relay (1:36.42). DuBois elected to not field a team in the meet-ending 400 free relay, which Bradford won for one of its three victories on the night.
Individually, Wayne pulled off the same double as Abby Dressler, touching the wall first in both the 50 (24.01) and 500 (5:29.49) freestyles. Tucker Fenstermacher won the 200 IM (2:09.82) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.57), while younger brother Joda was victorious in the 200 free (1:59.89) and 100 butterfly (1:01.55).
That quartet accounted for all eight wins the Beavers had in the meet.
The boys squad got second-place finishes from Christian Roemer (200, 500 frees), AC Deemer (50 free), Gwizdala (100 fly, 100 back) and Jaedon Yarus (100 free). Deemer (100 free) and Yarus (100 back) added third places in those respective events.
“AC Deemer and Chase Hook had great nights for the boys,” said Gressler. “Both had best times in their 50 and 100 freestyles. They practice together in the same lane and are working on a lot.”
Both DuBois squads are right back at it Monday when they host rival Clearfield.
Girls
DuBOIS 124,
BRADFORD 49
200 medley relay—1. DuBois (Delaney Lingenfelter, Alyssa Horner, Dru Javens, Lexi Nissel), 2;12.01; 2. Bradford.
200 freestyle—1. Sidney Beers (D), 2:07.70; 2. Wingard (D); 3. Whitlow (B).
200 IM—1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 1:59.89; 2. Gracey-Dalton (B); 3. Galiczynski (D).
50 freestyle—1. Abby Dressler (D), 26.58; 2. O. Dressler; 3. Truesdale (D).
1-meter diving—none.
100 butterfly—1. Kendall Gracey-Dalton (B), 1:09.97; 2. McCauley (D); 3. Nissel (D).
100 freestyle—1. Sidney Beers (D), 57.30; 2. Fenstermacher (D); 3. Campogiani (B).
500 freestyle—1. . Abby Dressler (D), 5:43.40; 2. Javens (D); 3. Nuzzo (B).
200 freestyle relay—1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Anna Wingard, Rayna Fenstermacher, Abby Dressler), 1:48.17; 2. DuBois.
100 backstroke—1. Trista Truesdale (D), 1:09.66; 2. Lingenfelter (D); 3. Whitlow (B).
100 breaststroke—1. Olivia Dressler (D), 1;20.33; 2. Horner (D); 3. Selby (D).
400 freestyle relay —1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Anna Wingard, Rayna Fenstermacher, Abby Dressler), 3:53.22; 2. DuBois.
Boys
DuBOIS 92,
BRADFORD 41
200 medley relay—1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Tucker Fenstermacher, Kolton Gwizdala, Isaac Wayne), 1:47.83; 2. Bradford.
200 freestyle—1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:59.89; 2. Roemer (D); 3. Wright (B).
200 IM—1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 2:09.82; 2. Bell (B).
50 freestyle—1. Isaac Wayne (D), 24.01; 2. Deemer (D); 3. Haight (B).
1-meter diving—none.
100 butterfly—1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:01.55; 2. Gwizdala (D); 3. Bell (B).
100 freestyle—1. Steven Williams (B), 57.30; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Deemer (D).
500 freestyle—1. Isaac Wayne (D), 5;29.49; 2. Roemer (D).
200 freestyle relay—1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Joda Fenstermacher, Isaac Wayne, Tucker Fenstermacher), 1;36.42; 2. DuBois.
100 backstroke—1. Steven Williams (B), 1:04.62; 2. Gwizdala (D); 3. Yarus (D).
100 breaststroke—1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 1:05.57; 2. Haight (B).
400 freestyle relay—1. Bradford (Aiden Wright, Steven Williams, Peyton Haight, Harris Bell), 3:57.37.