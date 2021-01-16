DuBOIS — The DuBois swim teams opened the season Thursday night with a strong performance, setting more than 30 new lifetime bests in a sweep of visiting Bradford.
The DuBois girls won nine of the 11 events held to capture a lopsided 124-46 victory, while the boys collected 10 wins in a 99-37 win. Neither school had any divers compete.
“It was nice just to have competition again,” said DuBois coach Michael Gressler. “Many of these kids have been practicing since early July when we could start again with only a few breaks in there. We had over 30 new lifetime bests to start the season with many coming as a surprise.”
The Lady Beavers were powered by freshman newcomer Sidney Beers, who won all four of her events, and veteran returnees Rayna Fenstermacher (senior), Anna Wingard (senior) and Abby Dressler (junior) — all of whom had three wins and a seccond place. Senior Trista Truesdale and freshman Olivia Dressler each had two wins.
Beers captured individual wins in the 50 (26.22) and 100 (58.03) freestyles and was part of two relays that touched the wall first. She teamed up with Truesdale, Wingard and Olivia Dressler to open the meet with a “W” in the 200 medley relay (2:06.10), then swam the opening leg on the meet-closing 400 relay squad. She joined forces with Dru Javens, Fenstermacher and Abby Dressler to in that event to post a time of 3:57.69.
Fenstermacher added victories in the 200 IM (2:28.72), as well as the 200 relay, where swam alongside Wingard and the Dresslers to win with a time of 1:49.35. She also was second in the 100 butterfly.
On top of her two relay triumphs, Abby Dressler touched the wall first in the 200 free (2:07.65) and was second in the 500 free, while Wingard added a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.32) and a second in the 200 IM to Fenstermacher. Truesdale won the 100 backstroke (1:10.84) to go along with a runner-up finish in the 50 free.
Other Lady Beavers to take home second places were Javens (200 free), Olivia Dressler (100 breaststroke), Nicole Wells (100 free) and Delaney Lingenfelter (100 backstroke).
“On the girls side, we had great performances from many of our veterans and our event winners,” said Gressler. “Sidney Beers and Trista Truesdale really stood out with their swims. They were both excited tonight, and it showed in the water. Both had excellent turnover which led to very nice times.
“We were also really happy with what the rest of the team showed. Winning meets takes a full team effort, and we saw a lot that encourages us moving forward. Jade Suhan, Olivia Dressler, and Nicole Wells will make an impact going forward for us. We have a number of places we need people to step into and they, along with others, will help fill those roles.”
Over the boys’ side, senior Tucker Fenstermacher, junior Kolton Gwizdala and sophomore Joda Fenstermacher were all quadruple winners.
The trio teamed up with senior Isaac Wayne to win the 400 free relay (3:33.97), while Tucker Fenstermacher and Gwizdala paired up with Wayne and Jaedon Yarus to take the 200 free relay (1:35.96).
Tucker Fenstermacher added individual victories in the 50 (23.00) and 100 (50.38) freestyles, while Gwizdala took home top honors in 100 butterfly (1:01.01) and the 200 medley relay —where he teamed up with Joda Fenstermacher, Christian Roemer and Yarus to post a time of 1:53.16.
Joda Fenstermacher was first in both the 200 IM (2:15.60) and 100 backstroke (1:00.96), with Wayne (500 free, 5:28.58) and Roemer (100 breaststroke, 1:14.86) adding wins in their respective individual events.
Beavers who collected runner-up finishes were Wayne (200 free), Yarus (50 free), AC Deemer (100 free) and Mitchell Drahushak (100 backstroke).
“The boys were looking forward to tonight,” said Gressler. “After missing out on the PIAA meet last year, they have been looking forward to racing again and went after it. Joda Fenstermacher and AC Deemer had great nights in particular. Joda has been determined in practice and is pushing himself everyday. That work started showing up tonight. From what we’ve seen there’s more to come from him.
“AC Deemer is a great addition to the team this year. He, along with Chase Hook who had several best times tonight, will add some depth to our lineup. We have a relatively small team so any place we can get a few extra points will help out. Those two will do exactly that this season.
“After the meet, the team was truly happy. Not just those who had best times or swam well, everyone just had a big smile on their faces. They had fun tonight. It was something normal for them, or as close to normal as it can be. Tomorrow, we’ll identify things we need to work on but tonight they should just enjoy having competed.”
Girls
DuBOIS 124, BRADFORD 46
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Trista Truesdale, Anna Wingard, Sidney Beers, Olivia Dressler), 2:06.10; 2. DuBois; 3. Bradford
200 freestyle –1. Abby Dressler (D), 2:07.66; 2. Javens (D); 3. Rothrock (D).
200 IM –1. Rayna Fenstermacher (D), 2:28.72; 2. Wingard (D); 3. Dalton (B).
50 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 26.22; 2. Truesdale (D); 3. Selby (D).
1-meter diving –1. none.
100 butterfly –1. Laryssa Webster (B), 1:01.40; Fenstermacher (D); 2. Williams (B).
100 freestyle –1. Sidney Beers (D), 58.03; 2. Wells (D); 3. Reitz (D).
500 freestyle –1. Laryssa Webster (B), 5:36.13; 2. A. Dressler (D); 3. Javens (D).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Olivia Dressler, Anna Wingard, Rayna Fenstermacher, Abby Dressler), 1:49.35; 2. Bradford; 3. Bradford.
100 backstroke –1. Trista Truesdale (D), 1:10.84; 2. Lingenfelter (D); 3. Suhan (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Anna Wingard (D), 1:20.32; 2. O. Dressler (D); 3. Horner (D).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Sidney Beers, Dru Javens, Rayna Fenstermacher, Abby Dressler), 3:57.69.
Boys
DuBOIS 99, BRADFORD 37
200 medley relay –1. DuBois (Joda Fenstermacher, Christian Roemer, Kolton Gwizdala, Jaedon Yarus), 1:53.16; 2. Bradford
200 freestyle –1. Steve Williams (B), 2:05.58; 2. Wayne (D); 3. Drahushak (D).
200 IM –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 2:15.60; 2. Bell (B); 3. Roemer (D).
50 freestyle –1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 23.00; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Deemer (D).
1-meter diving –1. None.
100 butterfly –1. Kolton Gwizdala (D), 1:02.01; 2. Bell (B).
100 freestyle –1. Tucker Fenstermacher (D), 50.38; 2. Deemer (D); 3. Hook (D).
500 freestyle –1. Isaac Wayne (D), 5:28.58; 2. Williams (B).
200 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Jaedon Yarus, Isaac Wayne, Tucker Fenstermacher), 1:35.96; 2. Bradford.
100 backstroke –1. Joda Fenstermacher (D), 1:00.96; 2. Drahushak (D).
100 breaststroke –1. Christian Roemer (D), 1:14.86; 2. Haight (B).
400 freestyle relay –1. DuBois (Kolton Gwizdala, Joda Fenstermacher, Isaac Wayne, Tucker Fenstermacher), 3:33.97; 2. DuBois.