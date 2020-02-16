ST. MARYS — The DuBois swim teams closed out the regular season by securing a road sweep of St. Marys in both team’s regular season finales Thursday evening.
On the girls side, DuBois secured a narrow 94-85 victory to finish the regular season with a 10-3 record, while the boys team picked up a resounding 92-22 win to close the regular season at 9-4.
The Lady Beavers won 10 of the 12 events on the night, including the 1-meter dive, which they did not compete in, while on the boys side, DuBois recorded wins in all 11 events in the meet.
“Overall it was a great night,” DuBois head coach Mike Gressler said. “There was a lot of pressure on our swimmers, especially on the girls side, as they tried to cut their times to qualify for districts and they all performed well.”
DuBois’ girls team opened the night with a win from Abby Dressler, Anna Wingard, Jessica Brant and Rayna Fenstermacher in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:02.32.
The team finished more than five seconds ahead of second-place St. Marys, while DuBois also took third in the event.
Wingard then added an individual win in the 200 freestyle, finishing at 2:15.31 to top St. Marys’ Julie Hoffman and teammate Emma Ruttinger.
Next up was the 200 individual medley, as Dressler became the second Lady Beaver to record two wins on the night by touching the wall first at 2:25.37, just over a second ahead of Fenstermacher, while Lucy Anthony took third for St. Marys.
In the 50 freestyle, Alayna Cornelius picked up DuBois’ fourth straight win to open the meet with a 27.60, while Mya Klaiber came in second for the Lady Dutch and DuBois’ Ashley Usaitis finished third.
St. Marys then sent the only three competitors out for the 1-meter diving completion, as Kassy Sorg took first place with a score of 136.50, while teammates Katie Wehler and Maddie Bowes finished second and third respectively.
Brant then got the Lady Beavers back in the win column by taking first place with a time of 1:06.90 in the 100 butterfly, finishing ahead of teammate Cornelius and Klaiber.
Dru Javens followed with a win in the 100 freestyle by posting a finishing time of 1:00.17, while Trista Truesdale took second for the Lady Beavers and Emily Mahoney took third for St. Marys.
Dressler then picked up her second individual win of the meet in the 500 freestyle by finishing more than 24 seconds ahead of the field at 5:42.10, while Wingard took second while Hoffman came in third place for the hosts.
DuBois then added a second relay win of the night as Javens, Usaitis, Cornelius and Dressler teamed up to finish the 200 free relay in first at 1:49.23.
St. Marys took second in the event while the Lady Beavers second relay team finished third.
Fenstermacher added a win in the 100 backstroke with a winning time of 1:07.21, as Truesdale placed second and Reynolds came in third.
The Lady Dutch picked up their lone win in a swimming event on the evening in the final individual event of the meet, as Anthony topped the field by more than six seconds to win the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:18.54.
Usaitis took second for the visitors while Wehler finished third.
The Lady Beavers then finished off the night by closing out a sweep of the relay events with a first-place time of 4:01.81 from Wingard, Javens, Cornelius and Fenstermacher in the 400 free relay.
On the boys side, DuBois opened with a win in the 200 medley relay, which was one of four events on the night with no Dutchmen competitors.
Joda Fenstermacher, Tucker Fenstermacher, Logan Wells and Kolton Gwizdala teamed up to take first in the event with a time of 1:51.01.
Isaac Wayne followed by leading a Beavers’ leaderboard sweep in the 200 free with a time of 1:57.30 ahead of teammates Christian Roemer and Jaedon Yarus.
Joda Fenstermacher added an individual win as the lone competitor in the 200 individual medley by posting a 2:21.45 finishing time.
Next up was the 50 freestyle, as Tucker Fenstermacher came up with a narrow victory (.19 seconds) over Dutchman Kevin Kuhar.
“The boys 50 free was the best race of the night,” Gressler said. “Kevin Kuhar is a great swimmer and Tucker was just able to get off the block faster and that was the difference in a great race.”
After a break for the diving competition, which saw no competitors on the boys side, Gwizdala kept the winning ways rolling for DuBois by touching the wall at 58.99 to win the 100 butterfly ahead of Wells.
The 100 freestyle brought another win for Tucker Fenstermacher, as he recorded a winning time of 50.44 seconds ahead of Wayne and Kuhar in second and third respectively.
Joda Fenstermacher added another win in the 500 free, finishing in front of St. Marys’ Jacob Ingram with a winning time of 5:28.88.
The Beavers then won their second relay event of the night, as Gwizdala, Wells, Wayne and Tucker Fenstermacher collectively swam a 1:45.66 to win the 200 free relay ahead of St. Marys in second.
Wells then won the 100 backstroke at 1:04.39, while teammate Mitchell Drahushak placed second and Ingram finished third.
Roemer added DuBois’ final individual win of the meet as the lone competitor in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.06.
The Beavers then wrapped up the win with a victory in the 400 free relay as Drahushak, Brock Pearsall, Yarus and Roemer won with a time of 4:24.88 as the lone team in the event.
“We have a couple of things to tighten up before districts, but overall there was a lot of really great swims from the kids tonight,” Gressler said.
The DuBois boys team returns to the pool in the District 9 championship meet at St. Marys Feb. 28-29, while the girls team is in action that same weekend in the District 6/9 regional in State College.