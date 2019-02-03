ST. MARYS — DuBois held off a late-game rally from St. Marys to secure a 53-45 victory on the road Friday night.
The Beavers, who never trailed in the second half and led by as much as 14 in the fourth quarter, saw their lead trimmed to four in the game’s final minute.
With DuBois (12-5) in front 46-39 with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter, Chase Husted stepped to the line for a pair of free throws for a chance to add to the Beavers’ lead.
However, both of the juniors free throws rolled off the rim as St. Marys looked to grab a rebound and have a chance to cut into the deficit.
Instead it was DuBois’ Alex Beers who came away with the offensive rebound off the missed free throw, ripping the ball away from a pair of Dutch players, as St. Marys was forced to foul again and send Jonathan Cruz to the line.
“That was a huge play,” DuBois head coach Dave Bennett said. “I thought we rebounded the ball pretty well tonight.”
“At the end of games we need to knock down free throws and close them out, but it’s always good to win on the road.”
As a team, the Beavers went 14 of 22 from the foul line in the game, with five of those eight misses coming in the final 1:39 of the fourth quarter.
Cruz hit both free throws for DuBois, then a three-pointer on the other end from Luke Lasko brought St. Marys (6-10) within six at 48-42 with 1:13 left to play.
After drawing another foul, Cruz went 1 of 2 at the foul line, then the Dutch got a quick three pointer from Cahil Parrish to cut the Beavers’ lead to 49-45 with 50 seconds remaining.
After another foul, Beers made the first of two at the line with 39.3 seconds left, but was unsuccessful on the second attempt, as a crowd of players battled for the lose ball, resulting in a jump ball.
The possession arrow was in favor of the Dutch, as they had an opportunity to cut further into the lead, but an air ball on the other end allowed DuBois to regain control.
Nick Farrell hit both free throws after grabbing the rebound on the air ball, as Justin Manduley went 1 of 2 from the line in the closing seconds to help close out the win for the Beavers.
Both offenses got off to slow starts, as Husted made the opening two shots of the game at 7:06 and 5:06 of the opening quarter to give DuBois an early 4-0 lead.
Anthony Cortina got St. Marys on the board at the 4:06 mark of the opening quarter with a pair of free throws, as the Dutch stole the ensuing inbounds pass which led to a bucket from Parrish just three seconds later to tie the game at four.
After a three-pointer from Nick Catalone gave the Dutch their first lead of the night with 1:25 left in the first quarter, a basket by Beers put DuBois in front 8-7 in the final minute of the frame.
The Beavers looked to add to their lead in the closing seconds of the first, as Cruz put up a deep three just before the buzzer, which rolled all the way around the rim and out, keeping DuBois’ lead at one heading into the second quarter.
Parrish hit another three on the opening possession of the second quarter to put St. Marys back in front at 10-8.
Later in the quarter, the Dutch got a three-pointer from Catalone to take a 13-12 lead with 5:35 left in the first half.
The pair of threes proved to be St. Marys’ only made field goals of the second quarter, as DuBois held the Dutch scoreless over the final five minutes and change of the half to take a 18-13 lead into the half.
“I thought we got off to a slow start offensively, but I felt we defended well the whole first half and the whole game,” Bennett said.
After his three-pointer attempt in the first quarter rolled out, Cruz drained a three with four seconds left in the half to give the Beavers the five-point lead.
After ending the first half on a 6-0 run, DuBois opened the second half on a 5-0 run to stretch its lead to double digits at 23-13.
Husted got the scoring started with a bucket inside, as Beers followed with a trey at the 6:41 mark of the third quarter to put the Beavers in front by 10.
The two sides traded baskets throughout the rest of the frame, as in the end, DuBois maintained a nine-point lead heading into the final quarter of play at 33-24.
The Beavers opened the fourth on a 7-2 run, as a pair of scores on the inside from Husted and a three from Beers gave them their largest lead of the night at 40-26 with 5:55 left to play.
Beers closed out the night with a game-high 18 points for DuBois, while Husted added 15 and Cruz also finished in double figures with 10.
Husted also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds to finish with a double-double for the Beavers, who held a 31-23 advantage on the glass in the victory.
The Dutch responded with an 8-2 run of their own, finished off by a three from Catalone to cut DuBois’ lead to single digits at 42-33 with 4:01 remaining.
St. Marys continued to cut into the Beavers’ lead, as threes from Lasko and Parrish got the deficit down to four, but the Dutchmen fell short as they were held scoreless over the final 50 seconds of play and suffered the 53-45 home defeat.
Three-point shooting was key for the Dutch throughout the night, as they finished the game with seven treys, led by Catalone with four, while Parrish hit two and Lasko made the other.
“We did a good job shooting the ball and we got nice looks,” St. Marys head coach Shad Boschert said. “It was just the other end that killed us.”
The Dutch head coach said his team is tired of playing from behind and that its never easy to come back from being down double figures and win a game.
Parrish finished with a team-high 16 points for St. Marys, while Catalone also finished in double figures with 14 and Lasko added seven.
“They (St. Marys) hit some big shots to git back in it, but we were able to close it out,” Bennett said. “That’s not something we have done all year and is something we have been working on, so it was nice to close the game out on the road.”
DuBois returns to action Tuesday as it hosts Bradford, while St. Marys hosts Punxsutawney Wednesday.
