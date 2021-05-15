OIL CITY — The DuBois track and field teams closed out the regular season Thursday by competing in a tri-meet at Oil City that also featured Franklin.
The event wasn’t officially scored as a team event, meaning no official team scores were available, but its appeared DuBois would have went 4-0 on the day if they had.
On the boys’ side, DuBois had the overall winner in nine of 18 events with the Zach Shilala, Erick Benjamin, Jaedon Yarus, AC Deemer and Joey Foradora all collecting two wins on the day.
Shilala had the Beavers’ only wins off the track, as he won the triple jump (39-0 1/2) and pole vault (11-6).
The rest helped power a strong day on the track by the Beavers.
The two teamed up with Jake Krause and Dale Kot to win the 4x100 relay with a time of 45.65. Benjamin also won the 100 dash (11.76) with Yarus placing second, while the 200 saw a reverse finish with Yarus winning (23.40) and Benjamin crossing in second.
Foradora (1,600 –4:43.07), Jaramillo (400 –54.70) and Deemer (800 –2:08.33) also recorded overall wins on the track. That trio, along with Ryan White, won the meet-opening 4x800 relay by nearly 1:20 with a time of 9:16.59.
DuBois, which finished with a 7-3 record, also got runner-up finishes on the track from Kot (110 & 300 hurdles) and Krause (400), while Luke Sturrock was second in the long jump.
Third-place finishers for the Beavers were Sturrock (110 hurdles), Deemer (3,200), Tanner Shenk (long & triple jumps) and Daniel Raiford (discus, javelin).
“Today was another nice day for us weather-wise to prepare for our upcoming District 9 Meet on Wednesday at Brookville,” said Beavers’ coach Brian Clinger. “I’m pleased in our performances throughout the season and how my athletes have been preparing for districts
“We dominated on the track today. AC Deemer, Joseph Foradora, Eric Benjamin, Jaedon Yarus, Zachary Shilala and McKellen Jaramillo did a fantastic job in their individual events placing first place, while the 4x100 and 4x800 relay teams did not disappoint with first place finishes. That group of young men (track competitors) have been our team point getters this season and today was no different.
On the girls’ side, DuBois came away with nine victories — an effort led by senior Antonia Fenice who a triple winner.
Fenice sprinted to victory in the 100 (13.29) and 200 (27.94) dashes and also anchored the 4x100 relay squad to a win with a time of 52.61, which shoukd earn them the No. 1 seed at districts. She was joined on that relay by Peyton Grimm, Laken Stroka and Jayden Barrick). Fenice was the lone Lady Beaver to win two individual events on the day.
Freshmen Morgan Roemer, Sidney Beers and Olivia Dressler were all double winners in the meet.
That trio teamed up with Julia Wirths to win the meet-opening 4x800 relay (10:40.59), while Dressler was also part of DuBois’ 4x400 relay ended the day with a victory. She joined forces with Abigail Geist-Salone, Leah McFadden and Olivia Dressler in that relay to post a time of 4:28.60.
Roemer added a win in the 1,600 (5:23.06), while Beers posted a season-best in the 800 (2:38.60) to cross the line first. Roemer also was second in the 400.
The Lady Beavers also got firsts from senior Morgan Allman in the triple jump (33-3) and freshman Morgan King in the 3,200 (14:23.81).
DuBois got second places from Kamryn Fontaine (100 & 300 hurdles), Abby Dressler (800), Kylee Baumgartner (3,200) and Grimm (long jump), while Delaney Yarus (1,600), Olivia Dressler (200 & 400), Geist-Salone (300 hurdles), Abbie McCoy (long jump), Jasmine Carney (shot put) and Kallysta Schrock (javelin) all collected thirds in their respective events.
“Finally, we hit the jackpot with the weather — 70 degrees and sun brought several season bests and right at the perfect time, just six days from districts,” said Lady Beavers coach Scott Sullivan. “This was not a regularly scheduled meet but because of another cancellation, we picked up this meet. Oil City had some outstanding individual performances but we actually won 9 of the 18 events and pulled away from them and Franklin with our depth to take top honors.
“Morgan Allman finally put together all three phases of the triple jump to regain the D-9 No. 1 seed with a 33’3. Antonia had a big day in the sprints, winning all three of her races (100, 200, 400 relay). She missed the whole month of March due to injury and is now finally healthy and it shows.”
DuBois returns to action Wednesday when the District 9 Class 3A Championships will be held at Brookville Area High School.
GIRLS
4x800 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Julia Wirths, Sidney Beers, Olivia Dressler, Morgan Roemer), 10:40.59; 2. Franklin.
100 meter hurdles: 1. Williams (F), 17.07; 2. Fontaine (D); 3. Salvo (OC); 4. Allman (D); 5. Skinner (OC).
100 meter dash: 1. Antonia Fenice (D), 13.29; 2. Anderson (OC); 3. Skinner (OC); 4(t). Flinchbaugh (OC)/Stroka (D).
1600 meter run: 1. Morgan Roemer (D), 5:23.06; 2. Liederbach (OC); 3. Yarus (D); 4. Latchaw (F); 5. Wirths (D).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Peyton Grimm, Laken Stroka, Jayden Barrick, Antonia Fenice), 52.61; 2. Oil City.
400 meter dash: 1. Fischli (OC), 1:02.99; 2. Roemer (D); 3. O. Dressler (D); 4. McFadden (D); 5. Carbaugh (F).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Salvo (OC); 2. Fontaine (D); 3. A. Geist-Salone (D); 4. Williams (F); 5. McCoy (D).
800 meter run: 1. Sidney Beers (D), 2:38.60; 2. A. Dressler (D); 3. Mumford (OC).
200 meter dash: 1. Antonia Fenice (D), 27.94; 2. Fischli (OC); 3. O. Dressler (D); 4. Carbaugh (F); 5. Flinchbaugh (OC).
3200 meter run: 1. Morgan King (D), 14:23.81; 2. Baumgartner (D); 3. Vorse (OC).
4x400 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Abigail Geist-Salone,Leah McFadden, Kamryn Fontaine, Olivia Dressler), 4:28.60; 2. Oil City.
Pole vault: 1. not available
High jump: 1. not available
Long jump: 1. Skinner (OC), 15-3; 2. Grimm (D); 3. McCoy (D); 4. Stroka (D); 5. Allman (D).
Triple jump: 1. Morgan Allman (D), 33-3; 2. McFadden (F); 3. Skinner (OC); 4. Kerr (OC); 5. Colville (D).
Shot put: 1. Alcorn (F), 34-5; 2. Bly (OC); 3. Carney (D); 4. Schrock (D); 5. Smith (OC).
Discus: 1. Alcorn (F), 104-9; 2. Bly (OC); 3. Svolos (OC); 4. Wadding (D); 5. Carney (D).
Javelin: 1. Alcorn (F), 81-5; 2. Meals (OC); 3. Schrock (D); 4. McCandless (D); 5. Stoner (D).
BOYS
4x800 meter relay: 1. DuBois (AC Deemer, Joseph Foradora, Ryan White, and McKellen Jaramillo), 9:16.59; 2. Franklin.
110 meter hurdles: 1. Adams (F), 16.68; 2. Kot (D); 3. Sturrock (D); 4. Shreve (OC).
100 meter dash: 1. Erich Benjamin (D), 11.76; 2. Yarus (D); 3. Cole (OC); 4. Pfenningwerth (F); 5. Flinchbaugh (OC).
1600 meter run: 1. Joey Foradora (D), 4:43.07; 2. Prettyman (F); 3. Knapp (F); 4. Roemer (D); 5. Williams (D).
4x100 meter relay: 1. DuBois (Jaedon Yarus, Jake Krause, Dale Kot, Erich Benjamin), 45.65; 2. Oil City
400 meter dash: 1. McKellen Jaramillo (D), 54.70; 2. Krause (D); 3. Nightingale (F); 4. Lux (OC); 5. Rogers (F).
300 meter hurdles: 1. Adams (F), 41.09; 2. Kot (D); 3. Balot (OC); 4. Fagley (OC); 5. Guiste (OC).
800 meter run: 1. AC Deemer (D), 2:08.33; 2. Prettyman (F); 3. Ziegler (F); 4. Weller (OC); 5. Knox (OC).
200 meter dash: 1. Jaedon Yarus (D), 23.40; 2. Benjamin (D); 3. Beichner (OC); 4. Nightingale (F); 5. Pfenningwerth (F).
3200 meter run: 1. Mumford (OC), 10:04.64; 2. Vincent (F); 3. Deemer (D); 4. White (D); 5. Jaramillo (D).
4x400 meter relay: 1. Franklin (Adams, Watson, Prettyman, Nightingale), 3:43.16; 2. DuBois.
Pole vault: 1. Zach Shilala (D), 11-6; rest not available
High jump: 1. Cole (OC), 5-11; 2. Shaffer-Doan (D); 3. Adams (F); 4. Shenk (D); 5. Gudalis (D).
Long jump: 1. Stack (OC), 18-4; 2. Sturrock (D); 3. Shenk (D); 4. Steve (OC); 5. Ballot (OC).
Triple jump: 1. Shilala (D), 39-0 1/2; 2. Hagg (F); 3. Shenk (D); 4. Dombroski (D); 5. Shreve (OC).
Shot put: 1. Fontanazza (OC), 44-8 1/2; 2. Yeager (OC); 3. McMullen (F); 4. Crocker (OC), Wilkenson (F).
Discus: 1. Yeager (OC), 148-5; 2. Crocker (OC); 3. Raiford (D); 4. Stack (OC); 5. Fontanazza (OC).
Javelin: 1. Stack (OC), 145-2; 2. Yeager (OC); 3. Raiford (D); 4. Evans (OC); 5. Crocker (OC).