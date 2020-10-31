PUNXSUTAWNEY — DuBois was unable to get anything going on the offensive side of the ball, as a Punxsutawney scoring drive to open the second half proved to be the difference as the hosts came away with a 7-0 upset victory to close out the season.
With the win, the Chucks snapped a 23-game losing streak that dated back to 2018, as it was the program’s first win in 777 days.
After a scoreless opening half, Punxsutawney took the second-half kickoff and marched right down the field to take the lead.
Zeke Bennnett sparked the drive with back-to-back rushes of 14 and 12 yards, as the big play would come on a 3rd-and-5 from DuBois’ 34-yard line.
Quarterback Kameron Falgout rolled out to his right and found Gabe Kengersky open down field for a 20-yard pickup to move the chains.
Two plays later Falgout punched it in himself from six yards out, as Peyton Hetrick added the extra point to make it 7-0 at the 7:36 mark of the third quarter.
The Beavers fought their way into Punxsy territory on the ensuing drive behind the legs of Austin Mitchell, who took over for Cam-Ron Hays behind center on the previous drive to end the first half.
Mitchell picked up 16 yards on five carries while also connecting with Dale Kot through the air for eight yards as DuBois eventually faced a 4th-and-5 at the home side’s 32-yard line.
A quarterback draw saw Mitchell take the carry up the middle, as he appeared to pick up the first down to keep the drive alive, but was instead ruled to be just inches short as the Chucks took over on downs.
DuBois’ defense responded with a stop, as its offense started inside its own territory late in the third quarter.
After a three-and-out, the Beavers were forced to punt, as David Kunselman broke through the line to come up with Punxsutawney’s second blocked punt of the day, setting the offense up in plus territory at the 21-yard line.
The defensive struggle continued as the hosts’ next three plays netted minus-5 yards and Hetrick came on to attempt a 32-yard field goal, but the kick fell short with 11:12 remaining in the game.
After picking up one first down on the following drive, the Beavers were forced to punt once again as Punxsy responded with a time-consuming drive.
Falgout kick started the drive by hitting Bennett on a 26-yard connection on 3rd-and-10 on the drive’s third play, as a personal foul face mask penalty on DuBois moved the ball to the edge of the red zone.
A handful of power runs by Bennett eventually moved the ball to the 10-yard line where the Chucks lined up to attempt another field goal.
This time Hetrick’s 27-yard attempt was blocked by the Beavers as the offense took over with two and a half minutes to play with no timeouts and one final chance to tie the game.
Hays was sacked inside the 5-yard line on the second play of the drive, but a personal foul face mask call proved to be a crucial break for the visitors.
DuBois was able to pick up a pair of first downs through the air, as Hays hit Burkett for 10 yards on 3rd-and-2 before later finding Ruben Estrada, who made a bobbling catch and got out of bounds, on a 4th-and-2 play.
After a short carry by Hays followed by a pair of incompletions, the Beavers faced a 4th-and-9 from their own 43-yard line with 38 ticks to go.
Hays dropped back to pass, as he looked to find a receiver near the first down marker on the far side, but his pass was intercepted by Colin Hoover.
One kneel down by Falgout then ran down the final 27 seconds as the Punxsutawney defense lifted it to its first win in over two years.
The Chucks outgained DuBois 209-115 on the night, including 126-56 in the ground game, as the Beavers were held to those 56 yards on 30 carries, including being stopped behind the line 10 times.
DuBois never reached the red zone in the loss, as the closest it came to the end zone was the Punxsy 25-yard line.
The Beavers opened the game with the ball, but were quickly forced to punt, as the Chucks started their opening drive in plus territory after the punt was partially blocked and rolled dead just nine yards past the line of scrimmage.
DuBois’ defense stood tall, as Estrada came up with a sack and forced fumble which he recovered himself on fourth down.
The Beavers best drive of the game came late in the opening half, as they started at their own 36-yard line with just 1:51 to go in the second quarter.
Mitchell sparked the drive with carries of 15, 6, 8 and 5 yards to move the ball to the Punxsy 30-yard line, where after an incomplete pass, DuBois faced a 4th-and-5.
The Chucks jumped offside on the ensuing play, but the 5-yard penalty left the Beavers just inches short of a first down before Hays was sacked on the next play for a turnover on downs.
With the loss, DuBois closes the season with a record of 3-5, while Punxsutawney finishes the year 1-7.
The Beavers were looking to secure their first .500 or better finish to a season since 2016 with a win.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 7,
DuBOIS 0
Score by Quarters
DuBois;0;0;0;0;—;0
Punxsy;0;0;7;0;—;7
First Quarter
No scoring
Second Quarter
No scoring
Third Quarter
P—Kameron Falgout 6 run (Peyton Hetrick kick), 7:36
Fourth Quarter
No scoring
___
;D;P
First downs;8;8
Rushes-yards;30-56;43-126
Comp-Att-Int;7-22-2;5-13-0
Passing Yards;59;83
Total Plays-Yards;52-115;56-209
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-1
Punts;4-26.5;1-28.0
Penalties-Yards;5-55;4-35
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
DuBois—Zach Henery 7-18, Ruben Estrada 3-(-2), Braxton Adams 2-(-2), Cam-Ron Hays 3-(-16), Austin Mitchell 13-58, Derraick Burkett 1-5, Team: 1-(-5).
Punxsutawney—Colin Hoover 4-3, Kameron Falgout 18-55, Zeke Bennett 19-70.
PASSING
DuBois—Cam-Ron Hays 5-of-18, 49 yds., 0 TD, 2 Int.; Austin Mitchell 2-of-4, 10 yds., 0 TD, 0 Int.
Punxsutawney—Kameron Falgout 5-of-13, 83 yds., 0 TD, 0 Int.
RECEIVING
DuBois—Dale Kot 2-22, Ruben Estrada 3-19, Derrick Burkett 2-18.
Punxsutawney—Justin Miller 1-11, Gabe Kengersky 2-29, Zeke Bennett 2-43.
INTERCEPTIONS
DuBois—None.
Punxsutawney—Kameron Falgout, Colin Hoover.