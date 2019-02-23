HYDE — DuBois senior Dalton Woodrow won his fourth district championship Saturday at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, while juniors Trenton Donahue and Ed Scott picked up their second and third, respectively, to lead the Beavers to a second-place finish at the District 4/9 Class AAA Tournament.
In all, DuBois, which brought 12 wrestlers, qualified nine for next weekend’s Northwest Regional Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
“We wrestled tough today,” DuBois head coach Luke Bundy said. “All our guys wrestled well. It was the same story as team duals. We had some open weight classes that hurt us. When you don’t bring guys, you cant score points and that kind of hurts in the team race.
“But overall I’m proud of the effort from a lot of our guys. I think we wrestled well and hopefully that continues into next week.
Woodrow won a solid 145-pound weight class, earning a 3-0 victory over Bison Caleb Freeland in the finals. He scored a 9-0 major decision over St. Marys’ Nick Crisp to reach the finals.
He also won titles at 113, 120 and 132 the previous three years and became just the fifth DuBois wrestler to capture four district championships, joining Tom Sleigh (211-14), Mike Diaz (1996-99), Chad Hoare (1998-01) and Zach Lundgren (2004-07) in the exclusive club.
“Dalton is a grinder,” Bundy said. “He goes out and he just grinds out wins. Four district titles is a great accomplishment. We’re going to miss Dalton. He is just steady, a guy you can count on every time out. Hopefully he can finish this year up the way he wants to.”
Scott is also on track to become a four-time champ after running roughshod through the 138-pound bracket with three first-period falls. He decked Bradford’s Michael Gow in 34 seconds, stopped Selinsgrove’s Teague Hoover in 11 seconds and clinched his third district title with a 1:25 fall over St. Marys’ Tylor Herzing in the finals.
“Ed wrestled well,” Bundy said. “He goes out and just takes care of business. Obviously he’s focused on the bigger picture, but he came in and got the job done. He works hard and he deserves everything he gets.”
Donahue claimed his second district title with a 7-1 decision over Williamsport’s Carter Dawson. He pinned Flying Dutchmen Marco Paropacic in 5:52 to reach the finals. Donahue, a junior, also won a district championship as a freshman, but missed the postseason last year.
“Trenton’s been tough all year,” Bundy said. “He works hard. He does the extra stuff all the time and it showed tonight. He had some dominant matches as well.”
The Beavers had two other finalists in Chandler Ho (120) and Alex O’Harrah (285), but each had to settle for second place after tough championship bouts.
Ho lost a 3-1 decision to Williamsport’s Riley Bower, while O’Harrah fell by the identical score to Clearfield’s Avry Gisewhite in his title bout. Ho made the finals with a fall in the semis, while O’Harrah collected a quarterfinal pin and a 5-3 decision in his semi bout.
“Chandler just didn’t open us on his feet in the finals, and we’ll work on that,” Bundy said. “He’ll be better. He’ll be alright. He’s still right in the mix to be a state qualifer.
“Alex is the same way. We just had some tough luck in the last match. But he’s right in the mix with all those heavyweights too.”
Garrett Starr (160) and Eric Schneider (182) worked their way through the consolation bracket to earn third-place finishes for DuBois, while Kam Stevenson was fourth at 106. Gauge Gulvas also punched his ticket to regionals with a fifth-place finish at 152.
Ryan Gildersleeve (132) and Ryan White (195) just missed out on a trip to regionals with sixth-place finishes.
“Guys like Starr and Schneider and Gulvas and Ryan White winning a couple matches ... they all contributed to put us in position right down to the end to win, but we just came up a little short,” Bundy said.
The Beavers’ 158 team points was just 11.5 behind Clearfield.
Bison win team title; qualify nine for regionals
Clearfield went 3-for-4 in the finals and won all four of its third-place bouts to turn a precarious one-point lead in the team race heading into the medal matches into an 11.5-point victory over the Beavers.
Johnathan Thomas (106), Mark McGonigal (152) and Avry Gisewhite (285) all wrestled true to their seeds and claimed district gold, while second-seeded Freeland was the runner-up to Woodrow.
Nolan Barr (113), Karson Kline (120), Jude Pallo (138) and Oliver Billotte (195) all won their third-place bouts by fall to pick up crucial team points.
“I thought we had kind of a letdown in the one round and I din’t know if we were going to pull it off,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “And then we got the two big wins early from Nolan and Karson in the (third-place finals). JT went out and got a major. Those falls were 4-point victories (in the team race) instead of 2-point victories and they added up in a hurry and eventually it ended up out of reach.”
Thomas scored a 14-6 major decision over Cranberry’s Jacob Umstead in his finals matchup. McGonigal scored a 9-2 victory over St. Marys’ Johnny Wittman, and Gisewhite put the cherry on top with his win over O’Harrah.
Clearfield also got a fifth-place finish from Brett Zattoni at 170, while Luke Freeland (126), Cole Smay (160) and Nick Domico (182) were sixth, each falling one win short of advancing. Domico was injured in his consey semi and had to medical forfeit out of the fifth-place match.
Aveni was voted as District 9 Coach of the Year by his fellow coaches.
St. Marys’ Garthwaite earns district title, three Dutch take second
While St. Marys only picked up one district title in 182-pound sophomore Jeremy Garthwaite, the Flying Dutch had four finalists and plenty of wrestlers equal or exceed their seed to make for a successful tournament.
“I thought, generally, the day went pretty well,” St. Marys head coach Dom Surra said. “We wrestled above our weight at most of our weights. We were fifth at 106 and took third. At 138 we were seeded third and took second. At 145 we were seeded fifth and took third and at 182 were seeded fourth and took first.
“If you come in and wrestle above your seeds, you’re doing pretty good. We have seven medalists and a champion and are ready to move on to regionals next week”
Garthwaite was the poster child for the Dutchmen, coming in as a fourth seed, only to knock off two higher-seeded wrestlers on his way to the title. He pinned Punxsutawney’s top seeded Garrett Eddy in 1:29 in the semis before puling out a 3-2 victory over Bradford’s second seeded Derek Sunafrank for the crown.
“We actually had a fall against (Eddy) in the dual meet, but because we didn’t have any head-to-head competition against the second and third seeds we couldn’t move up,” Surra said. “We didn’t have as many seed points. Maybe that is something they can adjust in how they seed, but either way it was a really good effort.”
Tyler Dilley (132), Herzing (138) and Wittman (152) finished third for the Dutchmen.
Dilley lost by 2-1 overtime tiebreaker to Shikellamy’s Cade Balestrini in a very hard-fought battle in the title bout. He scored a technical fall and 44-second pin on his way to the finals.
“That was two highly-ranked guys going at it with Balestrini ranked sixth and Tyler ninth,” Surra said. “That match could have gone either way and we’re hoping he can turn it around in regionals like he did a couple of years ago.”
Dilley won a district title as a freshman at 106 and was a runner-up as a sophomore to Woodrow. He missed all of last year due to injury.
Lane Dellaquilla (106) and Nick Crisp (145) placed third for St. Marys, while Paropacic (126) took fifth. Ravis Bobby (170) and Colton Swanson (285) just missed trips to regionals with sixths.
Millionaires win three titles
Williamsport joined Clearfield and DuBois with three individual champs. Braden Bower (113), Riley Bower (120) and Anthony Robinson (160) all won for the Millionaires. Bradford’s Dillon Keane won the 170-pound weight class and was named the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler. Cranberry’s Brayden Crocker (195) and Selinsgrove’s Nate Schonn (220) rounded out the champs.
