WILLIAMSPORT — A shorthanded DuBois wrestling team made the long trip out Interstate 80 to Williamsport Thursday night and suffered a 41-26 loss at the hands of the Millionaires.
DuBois was without two starters — seniors Garrett Starr and Jake Krause — and Williamsport capitalized on their absences to upend the Beavers in what would have likely been a tight matchup had that duo been in the lineup.
As it was, the host Millionaires won eight of the 13 weight classes — including five in a row at one point that helped Williamsport build a 25-3 lead the Beavers were unable to rally from.
That stretch featured bouts where Starr and Krause would have competed, with DuBois having to forfeit at 189 with Starr out. Andrea Wilmouth wrestled in Krause’s place at 152 and put up a valiant effort but was eventually pinned in the third period by Millionaire Santino White.
DuBois scored bonus points in four of its five wins, getting pins from Kam Stevenson and Brendan Orr late in the match with things starting at 138 pounds. Stevenson pinned Devin Harris in 1:49 at 120, while Orr decked Austin Stugart in 3:21 at 126.
DuBois’ Aubree Donahue also received her second forfeit win of the season at 106, while frreshman Zack Gallagher rolled to a 16-1 technical fall in 4:04 vs. Charlie Lundy at 215. Gallagher racked up two takedowns, a reversal and four different sets of backpoints in the victory.
DuBois also won the premier matchup of the night, as Beaver senior Chandler Ho used a takedown in overtime to beat Williamsport junior Braden Bower, 6-4, in a battle of wrestlers who have competed at states. Ho placed sixth a year ago, while Bower went 36-5 and reached states as a freshman before missing his sophomore season.
After a scoreless first period, Ho grabbed the lead with an escape in the second. Bower then took down Ho, but the Beaver battled for an escape to even things at 2-2 entering the third.
The final period went much like the second, only in the opposite direction, as Bower scored a pair of escapes around a takedown byHo to force overtime. However, it was Ho who got the takedown in the extra session to come away with the win.
“Not having Krause or Starr hurt for sure having so many people in new roles,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “The Bower brothers are tough, but it was nice to see Chandler (Ho) remain focused in OT and get the takedown. He was in on some nice shots in the first period but just didn’t get to his finishes, and Braden was able to scramble out. If Chandler finishes those shots like he did in the 3rd period and overtime, then I think he opens the match up more.
“Gallagher had a nice resurgence this week with some nice takedowns to cradles. Zack is a bull dog who looked more comfortable in his second match. Kam Stevenson came to wrestle tonight. He dominated from the first whistle flowed from move to move. He had great focus and it was nice to see. We told Orr that we need him to get more pins this year, and tonight, he came through.”
DuBois (1-1) competes at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament today before hosting Redbank Vallet on Wednesday.
WILLIAMSPORT 41
DuBOIS 26
138 –Chandler Ho (D) dec. Braden Bower, 6-4. (3-0)
145 –Riley Bower (W) pinned Austin Mitchell, 1:59. (3-6)
152 –Santino White (W) pinned Andrea Wilmoth, 4:35. (3-12)
160 –Roman Morrone (W) dec. Ryan Gildersleeve, 11-4. (3-15)
172 –Sebastian Robinson (W) maj. dec. Ryan White, 15-7. (3-19)
189 –Ryan Dunlap (W) won by forfeit. (3-25)
215 –Zach Gallagher (D) won by tech. fall over Charlie Lundy, 16-1 (4:04). (8-25)
285 –Charles Crews (W) pinned Ja’Reese Stowe, 1:11. (8-31)
106 –Aubree Donahue (D) won by forfeit. (14-31)
113 –Cael Nasdeo (W) won by forfeit. (14-37)
120 –Kam Stevenson (D) pinned Devin Harris, 1:59. (20-37)
126 –Brendan Orr (D) pinned Austin Stugart, 3:21. (26-37)
132 –Carter Weaver (W) maj. dec. Cadin Delaney, 13-1. (26-41)