DuBOIS — The DuBois wrestling team opened the new year with a bang Friday night, putting together a dominant performance from start to finish in a lopsided 51-19 victory against rival St. Marys.
The host Beavers opened with back-to-back pins by Chandler Ho and Austin Mitchell and never looked back from there. St. Marys used a run of four wins in five matches, including a pair of forfeits, to get back within two points at 21-19, but DuBois won the final six weights from there to win in a rout and hand the Dutchmen (4-1) their first loss of the season.
DuBois (3-0) was victorious in seven of the nine bouts wrestled on the mat and 10 of 14 bouts overall. And, the Beavers scored bonus points in seven of those 10 wins. The performance follows a strong showing by the Beavers last weekend at the Powerade Tournament.
Gage Sonnie and Trenton Donahue added falls along with Ho and Mitchell, while teammates Ed Scott, Alex O’Harah and Jayden Barrick each added forfeit victories. The win was the first of Barrick’s varsity career.
“I think going to Powerade and the level of wrestlers there helped our guys,” said DuBois coach Ed Scott. “We had guys show up tonight and wrestle well, and that’s what we needed. Austin Mitchell’s pin was a big match early on. We knew he could do it, and he has been wrestling well in the room and in matches.
“Everybody wrestled well, especially some of our other young guys. Brendan Orr bumped up and won a big match for us. Gage Sonnie got us six big points and Cadin Delaney got a nice win too. That’s a testament to the hard work those guys are putting in.
“I think we still need to take it one match at a time. We have to earn everything we get from this point on, and every match from here will be a tough one. We have to keep getting better.
Ho got things started with a third-period pin in the opening bout at 138 against Dutchman Logan Mosier. The Beaver grabbed the lead with a first-period takedown before seizing control with a five-point second period that featured a pair of takedowns.
Ho added two more takedowns in the third before pinning Mosier in 5:31 in the Dutchman’s season debut.
Mitchell came out strong in the ensuing bout at 145, taking down Gregory Tettis and scoring a set of backpoints for a 5-1 lead. The second period proved to be an exciting one, as the duo traded scoring moves back-and-forth with the Beaver coming away with a 9-6 advantage.
Tettis chose bottom in the third, but he never got out as Mitchell recorded the fall in 4:54. Scott followed with a forfeit win at 152 to put DuBois up 18-0 as St. Marys elected to bump Tylor Herzing up to 160 to face Gauge Gulvas.
That matchup proved to be the most exciting of the night as the pair battled into overtime.
Gulvas opened the scoring with a first-period takedown before things picked up in the second period. Herzing used a pair of takedowns around escapes by the Beaver to pull even at 4-4, only to see Gulvas escape a third time before scoring a takedown in the closing seconds of the period to go up 7-4.
Herzing started down in the third but struggled to break free from Gulvas, who rode the Dutchmen for more than a minute before he escaped with 45 seconds remaining. The two then battled on their feet the rest of the way, as it looked like Gulvas would hold on for the win.
However, Herzing a takedown in the final second before the pair went out of bounds to knot things at 8-8 and force overtime. Gulvas got in deep on a shot in the extra period but couldn’t finish off the move as the two went out of bounds with 19 seconds left.
Herzing was ready on the restart and wasted little time taking down the Beaver to pull out the 10-8 win. to put St. Marys on the board at 18-3.
Teammate John Wittman followed with a 9-0 major decision of Ryan White at 170, scoring a takedown in each period while adding an escape and set of back points in the second to earn the extra team point for the Dutch.
DuBois countered with a hard-fought 4-2 win by Garrett Starr against Waylon Wehler at 182. Starr, who scored a takedown early in the first and then a reversal early in the second, fought off reversal attempts by Wehler late in both periods to take a 4-0 lead into the third.
Starr nearly rode out the Dutchmen in the final period before Wehler notched a reversal in the final seconds to set the final score.
St. Marys, wrestling for the first time since a 40-24 win vs. Ridgway on Dec. 19, then got forfeit wins by Jeremy Garthwaite (195) and Alex Lukaschunis (220) to make it 21-19 before it was forced to forfeit to O’Harah at heavyweight.
Sonnie followed with a second-period pin of Tanner Quackenbush at 106, building a 7-0 advantage before getting the fall in 3:30. Barrick’s forfeit win at 113 quickly pushed the Beavers’ lead to 42-19.
Brendan Orr and Cadin Delaney followed with back-to-back wins at 120 and 126, respectively, to keep DuBois’ closing run going.
Orr bumped up to 120 and used a takedowns in each of the first two periods to help build a 5-0 lead against Isaac Dellaquila. The Dutchman scored an escape in the closing seconds of the second period, but Orr rode out Dellaquila in the third period to seal the win.
Delaney trailed Connor Gausman 1-0 entering the third period of their bout but needed just four seconds to reverse the Dutchman from the bottom position in the third. Delaney then put Gausman on his back for three nearfall points just past the midway point to go up 5-1.
Gausman earned an escaped, only to have Delaney take him down with 13 seconds remaining before getting a penalty point just before the final buzzer in a 7-2 win for the Beaver.
Donahue punctuated DuBois’ victory with a second-period pin of Lane Dellaquila in the closing bout. The Beaver led 4-0 at the time of the fall.
“I don’t want to take anything away from the guys from DuBois, but we hold a pretty high opinion of our kids and the level of wrestling we expect,” said St. Marys coach Dom Surra. “And, we didn’t do it tonight. DuBois came out and punched is in the mouth, and we curled up in a ball and said give us some more.
“We were anticipating the layoff (over holidays) as a good thing this year. We thought give us a chance to get healthy and get some guys back. We did get some guys back (in lineup), but there are no more excuses here. We have to put ourselves in a position where we can win matches, and we did not do that at all tonight.
“There’s not one match where I can go home and say I was satisfied with, even in the wins. Those are matches were we left points on the mat.”
Both teams return to action Thursday night at home. DuBois hosts Bradford, while St. Marys welcomes Clearfield to the Dutch Oven.