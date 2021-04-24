BROOKVILLE — Just keep on hitting.
That’s what the St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team kept on doing at McKinley Field Friday afternoon, scoring 10 runs in the second inning, blowing that 10-0 lead briefly before pulling away for an 18-12 win over Brookville.
St. Marys banged out 18 hits off four different Raiders pitchers, offsetting eight Dutch errors that led to nine of the Raiders’ 12 runs they scored being unearned.
“We just kept hitting the ball,” said St. Marys head coach A.J. Meeker, whose team improved to 3-4 going into Saturday afternoon’s game at Coudersport. “We started the year off playing well defensively, but couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn. I told the guys we had to just keep hitting and keep hitting.
“I said to them yesterday, that I’d like to put a 10-spot up sometime soon. Son of a gun if we didn’t do it tonight. I was shocked.”
Kaden Snelick and Connor Bressler each had four hits as nine different Dutch found the hit column. Snelick was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three runs driven in. He doubled in two runs as the Dutch put the game away with six runs in the top of the sixth.
Bressler was 4-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. He hit a two-run double in the 10-run second and singled his last three times up, scoring twice.
Christian Coudriet, Garrett Bauer and Logan Bauer each had two hits. Coudriet singled in two runs in the second and Logan Bauer doubled in a run in the fifth to help the Dutch re-take the lead.
Yes, re-take. Despite managing just three hits off Dutch pitchers Logan Mosier and Alex Vollmer, the Raiders did actually take a lead.
They started chipping away in the bottom of the second, scoring two unearned runs. Then in the third, Chase Palmer led off with a triple and scored on Hunter Geer’s sacrifice fly to left. Bryce Rafferty then sliced a low liner down the right field line and into the net above the fence for a home run to make it 10-4.
Then the wheels fell off the Dutch’s defense in the bottom of the fourth as the Raiders sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs thanks to six Dutch errors. The lone Raiders hit in the inning was Carson Weaver’s game-tying two-run single. But fitting the inning for the Dutch, the Raiders grabbed an 11-10 lead when Jamison Rhoades stole third and on the throw back to the pitcher after a close play at third, the ball got away from pitcher Alex Vollmer and Rhoades scampered home.
No matter, though. The Dutch kept on hitting, sending eight batters to the plate in the top of the fifth and scored two runs, although they left the bases loaded.
Vollmer gave the Dutch some stability after relieving Mosier in the frenetic third and got the win, going the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing just the Weaver single, while walking two and striking out one.
“(Vollmer) had to get our last out in our Tuesday (4-3) win against Williamsport and I told him then to be ready on Friday because I was probably going to need him,” Meeker said. “I brought him in. He settled things down, he doesn’t get rattled and really did settle that down.”
The Raiders managed just two baserunners after Weaver’s single, both coming in the sixth when Geer walked and scored two batters later on a Hunter Roney groundout.
The Raiders had their three-game losing streak snapped and dropped to 6-4 heading into Monday’s game against Moniteau at Butler’s Pullman Park. The Raiders committed five errors of their own, not helping the cause of the foursome of Raiders pitchers Rhoades, Geer, Rafferty and Weaver.
Geer, who took the loss, finished the second inning after the Dutch chased the starter Rhoades from the game and kept the Raiders in it until the Dutch regained the lead at 12-11 with two runs in the fifth. Rafferty and Weaver each threw one inning to finish things out.
“It was a tough pill to swallow for sure, coming back from a 10-run deficit,” said Raiders head coach Nathan Bonfardine, whose team lost to St. Marys 3-1 earlier this year. “We threw almost 200 pitches (actually 194), so we burned quite a few guys and they hit the ball.
“We need to do a better job fielding the ball and a couple innings we gave them six outs, so you have to do a better job taking care of the baseball. That’s about the story of today and the outcome.”
ST. MARYS 18, BROOKVILLE 12
Score By Innings
St. Marys 0(10)0 026 0 - 18
Brookville 022 701 0 - 12
St. Marys –18
Christian Coudriet ss 6222, Connor Bressler rf 6342, Conner Straub c 3210, Garret Bauer 3b 4322, Logan Bauer dh 5121, Connor Bullers 1b 0000, Logan Mosier p 3110, Alex Vollmer p 2010, Kaden Snelick lf 4343, Mitchell Reiter 2b 2211, Michael Fitzgerald cf 3100. Totals: 38-18-18-11.
Brookville –12
Jace Miner cf-1b-cf 5000, Chase Palmer ss 3211, Hunter Geer lf-p-cf 1101, Bryce Rafferty 1b-p-1b 3312, Hunter Roney 3b 4201, Jamison Rhoades p-rf-c 3100, Dillon Tollini cr 0000, Carson Weaver c-rf-p 3012, Taylor Zmitravich cr 0100, Owen Caylor 2b 2100, Carter Kessler rf-lf 3101. Totals: 27-12-3-8.
Errors: St. Marys 8, Brookville 5. LOB: St. Marys 10, Brookville 4. 2B: Bressler, Bullers, Snelick, Reiter. 3B: Palmer. HR: Rafferty. SAC: Reiter, Caylor, Kessler, Geer. SB: Bressler, Straub, Snelick 2, Fitzgerald 2, Rhoades, Geer. HBP: Straub (by Rhoades).
Pitching
St. Marys: Mosier 3 1/3 IP, 2 H, 8 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO; Vollmer 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Brookville: Rhoades 1 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO (faced 7 batters in 2nd inning); Geer 4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Rafferty 1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; C. Weaver 1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Vollmer. Losing pitcher: Geer.