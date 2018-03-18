LEWISBURG — St. Marys High School swimmers Nathan McAnany and Hannah Lenze competed Friday and Saturday at the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships at Kinney Natatorium on the campus of Bucknell University.

McAnany was the first to swim for the Dutch, opening the competition Friday in the 100 fly, swimming a 55.12, which was a little off his seed time of 53.47. His time was good for a 25th-place tie in the event.

The Dutch junior hoped to come back with a strong performance on Saturday in the 100 free, but he missed his first turn and was not able to make up the time, finishing with a time of 52.70 which put him in 32nd place.

“It was a disappointing meet for him, especially that last race,” St. Marys head coach Mark DeMuro said. “He was swimming well going into that wall. But once you miss the wall, you have no chance. He came back pretty nicely though and I think he’ll get over it.

“He’s a great kid. He’s work really hard, and he’ll be back. “

Despite the tough finish, DeMuro feels the experience is nothing but a positive and should help him as he looks toward his senior season.

“I think the experience is real good with him being a junior,” he said. “He’ll come back next year, I hope, with that experience of being here as an individual. He’s been here before in relays, but never an individual race and that’s a little bit different.”

Lenze followed McAnany Saturday in the second session of the morning.

She competed in the 500 free. Lenze came in seeded 28th with a time of 5:25.43, but was unable to match that in her preliminary round swim. Lenze put up a time of 5:33.72 to come away with a 31st-place finish.

Coach DeMuro was unable to be reached for comment following the girls preliminaries on Saturday.