BROCKWAY — Once upon a time, there was a prolific offense that prowled the turf at Frank Varischetti Field, putting points on the home side of the scoreboard with ease and bringing a fair share of wins with it before moving on to greener pastures.
While that very same offense made a return to Brockway Friday, doing many of the same things, this time was a little different as it was the visitors that held the reigns, leading to a one-sided, 49-22, St. Marys victory over the Rovers.
St. Marys (2-1) put up just over 400 yards of offense in the game, finding the end zone with regularity after the first quarter, eventually building a 42-point lead by the end of the third quarter.
St. Marys’ Jacob Kline scored three times, including a 46-yard punt return, while Cain Pfoutz added a pair of scores.
The duo combined to rush for 154 yards on the ground on 22 carries. Kline led the way with 13 carries for 94 yards while Pfoutz rushed for 60 yards on nine attempts.
Quarterback Christian Coudriet was also more than effective through the air, going 22-for-25 for 177 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The touchdown came on a 1-yard shovel pass to Michael Fitzgerald for St. Marys’ final score of the game.
While St. Marys had plenty of numbers offensively, it also got some big contributions from its defense and special teams.
Kline had the opening score of the game on his 46-yard punt return while James Davis also picked off a pass and raced 76 yards for another score.
If that weren’t enough, the Dutch also recovered an onside kick early in the second quarter which led to another score.
“High school kids are amazing because when their confidence gets up, they can do almost anything,” St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek said. “And our confidence was up. Those guys are practicing hard, working hard and pounding the weights, doing all the good things that they need to do to have fun on Friday nights.”
But, it wasn’t just about putting points on the board for the Dutch as they basically put the clamps on Brockway, limiting it to 208 yards of offense, most of which came with the outcome no longer in doubt.
“It started with our d-line up front,” Dworek said. “We were getting some really good pressure, forcing the QB to (make) some quick decisions. And, our (defensive) backs did a great job and were able to tighten things down.”
The Dutch were able to keep the ball in front of them, holding Brockway (0-3) to just seven plays of 10-yards or more, with only two of them coming in the first half.
The St. Marys’ defensive unit also kept Brockway’s speedy Jon Wood in check, allowing him just 75 yards from scrimmage with a rushing touchdown.
Rovers’ quarterback Conner Ford put up some solid numbers statistically, going 15-for-23 through the air for 151 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also rushing for 35 yards and a score, but Brockway had trouble sustaining drives throughout the game.
The Rovers’ only first-half score came on a one-play offensive possession following an interception.
And, by that time, St. Marys was already chugging along.
While the Dutch had to punt on their first possession, they still got on the board midway through the first when Kline took a Brockway punt and weaved his way through the coverage for a 46-yard score.
The kick was off, leaving the score at 6-0.
St. Marys then scored again just moments into the second quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by Kline.
This time the kick was good, giving the Dutch a 13-0 advantage.
St. Marys decided to ride the momentum of the touchdown and went with an onside kick, recovering it at the Brockway 47.
Eight plays later, Pfoutz plowed over for a 3-yard touchdown run. Another failed PAT kept the score at 19-0.
Wood then had a big hand in Brockway’s lone score of the first half as he first picked off a pass from Coudriet and raced all the way to the Dutch 7.
One play later, Wood scampered in for the score, cutting the lead to 19-7 with less than five minutes to play in the half.
However, that was more than enough time for St. Marys as it went 61 yards in seven plays to score again, this time on a 3-yard run from Kline.
This time a 2-point conversion gave St. Marys a 27-7 lead at the half.
The second half looked promising for the Rovers as they pushed the ball down to the St. Marys 25.
But Davis’ pick and return covered 76 yards to push the margin to 34-7.
St. Marys then scored twice more in the third, the first on an 18-yard run by Pfoutz while the second came on the 1-yard shovel to Fitzgerald, gave the Dutch a 49-7 advantage.
Brockway then added a pair of scores in the fourth as Ford hit Braidon Smith with a 2-yard touchdown pass before running for an 18-yard score himself a little over a minute later to set the final.
Both teams will be in action again Friday as Brockway will travel to Kane while St. Marys will host Punxsutawney.