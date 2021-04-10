BRADFORD — The Bradford baseball team used a late-game surge to upend visiting Elk County Catholic, 10-4, Friday afternoon at Pitt-Bradford.
Elk County Catholic had just scored a pair of runs in the top of the fifth on a double by Joe Tettis to grab a 3-1 lead when the host Owls exploded for six runs of its own in the bottom of the inning to seize control of the game at 7-3.
Elk County got a run back in the sixth only to see Bradford score three more times in the bottom of the sixth in what turned into a six-run victory for the Owls.
The Crusaders couldn’t muster much offense outside Tettis’ two-run double though as they finished the day with just four hits against Bradford starter Nolan Roulo, who allowed four earned runs on those four hits in six innings of work.
Dominic Zambanini had a RBI single in the first inning for ECC, while Mark Kraus scored the Crusaders’ other run on a wild pitch in the sixth after drawing a walk to reach base.
Elk County (0-4) hosts Brookville on Monday.
BRADFORD 10,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4
Score by Innings
ECC 100 021 0 — 4
Bradford 100 063 x — 10
Elk County Catholic—4
Tommy Slay p-ss 3200, Joey Geci lf 2100, Joseph Tettis 3b-p 4012, Dominic Zambanini dh 2011, Luke Ginther cf 4000, Jordan DePrator ss-3b 3000, Mark Kraus 1b 2100, Mason McAllister rf 3010, David Anderson 2b 3010. Totals: 26-4-4-3.
Bradford—10
Austen Davis ss 2320, Dalton Dixon lf-cf 2100, Michael Gow 1b 3000, Nolan Roulo p 2201, Mike Greenberg p 0000, Brett Skaggs cf-c 3223, Cameron Austin rf 4123, Ryan Ward 3b 3100, Calvin Minich c 2000, Levi Reed lf 1012, Jack Wells 2b 2000. Totals: 24-10-7-9.
Errors: ECC 2, Bradford 0. LOB: ECC 7, Bradford 6. 2B: Tettis. SAC: Gow, A. Davis. SB: Slay 2; Skaggs, A. Austin, C. Austin. PO: Wells.
Pitching
ECC: Tommy Slay-4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Joseph Tettis-1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Bradford: Nolan Roulo-6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Mike Greenberg-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Roulu. Losing pitcher: Slay.’
Thursday
Johnsonburg 10,
Brockway 4
JOHNSONBURG — Johnsonburg used a balanced offensive attack and solid pitching to upend Brockway, 10-4, in a game played Thursday at Knothole Park.
The Rams got a strong start from Collin Porter, who tossed three scoreless innings. He gave up just one hit while striking out four and walking two.
That performance allowed Johnsonburg to grab the lead with a four-run bottom of the second before the Rams tacked on a run in the third on a home run by Ethan Wells.
Brockway countered with a four-run top of the fourth against Rams reliever Gabe Watts, who struggled with control and walked four and gave up a pair of hits in an inning of work.
Ezra Swanson drew a bases-loaded walk to score the Rovers’ first run, while Dylan Antonuccio plated the second with a single. Ben Glasl capped the inning with a two-run single to make it a 6-4 game.
The Rovers got no closer though, as the Rams answered right back with a three-run bottom of the fourth that featured a RBI single by Aiden Zimmerman and a RBI triple by Wells.
Leading 9-4, Johnsonburg went to Camron Marciniak on the mound in the fifth and the righty tossed two scoreless innings to get the win in relief. He gave up one hit while striking out three and walking one.
Wells led the Rams’ offensive attack with his double, homer and two RBIs. Zimmerman had two hits, including a double, while Kaden Dennis added a single and two RBIs.
Seth Stewart had a pair of hits for the Rovers, who managed just four overall in the game.
JOHNSONBURG 10,
BROCKWAY 4
Score by Innings
Brockway 000 400 0 — 4
J’burg 042 310 x — 10
Brockway—4
Ben Glasl 2b 4012, Marcus Bennett cf 3000, Evan Botwright cf 0000, Lance Fitzgerald dh 1100, Andrew Brubaker p 1000, Daniel Shugarts 3b 3000, Matthew Brubaker 3b-ss 1100, Conner Ford ss-3b 1100, Ezra Swanson 1b-rf 1101, Jeremy Swanson rf 0000, Seth Stewart c 3010, Dylan Antonuccio rf 1001, Dylan Bash 1b 1010, Nolan Swanson lf 1000, Garret Park lf 2000, Marcus Copelli p 0000, Chad Young p 0000. Totals: 23-4-3-4.
Johnsonburg—10
Luke Zimmerman lf-cf 4011, Aiden Zimmerman ss 4220, Camron Marciniak cf-p 4111, Ethan Wells c 4332, Erik Panebianco c 1000, Dalton Stahli 3b 3201, Dom Allegretto 1b-p 4112, Kaden Dennis 2b 1010, Cam Larkin ph 0000, Caden Smiley rf-lf 2001, Collin Porter p 2011, Gabe Watts p 1100, Jefferson Freeburg rf 1000. Totals: 31-10-10-9.
Errors: Brockway 4, J’burg 1. LOB: Brockway 6, J’burg 8. DP: Brockway 1, J burg 0. 2B: A. Zimmerman, Porter. 3B: Wells. HR: Wells. SF: Smiley. SB: Park; A. Zimmerman 3, Wells, Stahli 3, Dennis. CS: Swanson. PO: Fitzgerald.
Pitching
Brockway: Marcus Copelli-2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Chad Young-1 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Andrew Brubaker-2 1/2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
J’burg: Collin Porter-3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 4 SO; Gabe Watts-1 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Camron Marciniak-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO; Dom Allegretto-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R. 1 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Marciniak. Losing pitcher: Copelli.