BUTLER — The Elk County Catholic baseball team opened its season Saturday by going 0-2 at the Catholic Schools Tournament hosted by Serra Catholic at Kelly Automative Field in Butler.

The Crusaders squared off against Our Lady of Sacred Heart in its opener and fell to OLSH, 18-3, in four innings. That loss dropped ECC into the consolation game, where it dropped a 7-2 contest to Quigley Catholic.

Elk County got off to a good start against OLSH, scoring twice in the top of the first. Ryan Fritz led off the game with a single to right and scored on a two-out double by Dan Wimer, who later scored on an error.

Any momentum ECC built was quickly taken away when OLSH scored six times in the bottom of the first. The Chargers didn’t stop there though, as they scored six times in the second and five more times in the third to all but put the game. One final run in the bottom of the fourth ended the game via the 15-run mercy rule.

Elk County scored its final run in the third on a RBI single by Wimer that plated Alec Wehler. Wimer was 2-for-2 the double, two RBIs and a run scored in the loss.

The second game opened as a pitchers’ duel between ECC’s Hunter Cashmer and Quigley’s L.J. Evans. Quigley broke the ice with a run in the top of third and held that 1-0 lead after four innings.

The Spartans seized control of the game with a three-run top of the fifth before ECC got on the board with a two-run bottom of the sixth.

Crusader Isaac Brock got the sixth started with a one-out single and went to third on a single by Wehler. The pair then pulled off a double steal, with Brock swiping home. Wehler later scored on a passed ball to make it 5-2.

That’s as close as ECC got, as Quigley countered with three runs in the seventh to seal the victory.

Brock accounted for half of ECC’s hits in the second game, going 2-for-3 with the run scored. He also tossed a scoreless inning of relief, striking out all three batters he faced.

Cashmer was saddled with the loss despite allowing just one run, which was earned, on two hits in three innings of work. He struck out three and walked one.

Evans went 5 2/3 innings to get the win for Quigley. He gave up two runs, one earned, on four hits while striking out eight and walking one.

Elk County returns to action Thursday at Johnsonburg.