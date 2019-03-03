DuBOIS — Elk County Catholic overcame a third-quarter surge by North Clarion as it pulled away in the fourth quarter on its way to a 52-43 victory to claim the District 9 Class A title at DuBois Friday night.
The title was the 25th D-9 title all-time for the Crusaders, who were the top seed in this years tournament, and their second Class A title in the last three seasons.
“I’m really proud of the kids and the program, I am happy for the kids they’ve worked extremely hard,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “We beat a very good team that played extremely hard and was really well prepared to play the game.”
Elk County Catholic (26-1) topped Johnsonburg 62-44 for the title in 2017, before the Rams got their revenge with a 36-30 upset in last year’s title game.
On the other side, North Clarion was playing in its first district title game in 20 years, which ended in a 51-45 defeat to ECC.
The Crusaders held a 26-19 halftime lead over the second-seeded Wolves, before stretching their lead to 12 early in the third quarter.
Alec Wehler got the scoring started in the second half with a three, as Brennen Klawuhn added a score on the inside to put ECC in front 31-19 with 5:58 remaining in the third.
That is when North Clarion (21-3) began to battle back behind the play of Kyle Mills on the inside.
Mills helped spark a 12-3 run by the Wolves which got them back into the game heading into the final quarter of play.
Logan Minich got the run started for North Clarion with a score at the 5:42 mark, as Mills added a bucket on the inside and a pair of free throws to trim ECC’s lead to six with 4:53 to go in the frame.
Will Uberti responded by draining a three-pointer for the Crusaders, but that did not deter the Wolves, who scored the next six points to get within three.
After a pair off free throws from Korey Mills, Kyle Mills once again scored on the inside and a bucket by Sam Minich trimmed ECC’s lead to 34-31 at the 2:22 mark of the third quarter.
Klawuhn followed with a put-back score on the inside off a missed three-pointer on the other end for the Crusaders.
Kyle Mills finished off the scoring in the third with a bucket on the inside while drawing a foul and finishing off the three-point play at the free-throw line to bring the score to 36-34.
Wehler’s deep three at the buzzer was just off the mark as the Crusaders took the two-point lead into the fourth.
“We just could never shake them (North Clarion), we built the lead to 12 and they just came right back and took the ball right to the hoop on us,” Straub said.
The Crusaders then opened the final quarter of play, which was ruled by foul shots, on a 10-2 run to regain all of the momentum on their way to the victory.
After Klawuhn got the scoring started by going 1 of 2 at the foul line 51 seconds into the quarter, Carter Lindmeuth took over the game for ECC.
Lindemuth hit the game’s next three field goals over the span of 2:43 around a free throw by North Clarion’s Korey Mills to help give the Crusaders a 43-35 lead with 3:56 remaining in the game.
After Tyler McCord-Wilbert went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line for the Wolves, Lindemuth drew a foul but was unable to hit the front end of a one-and-one.
Sam Minich was then fouled on a drive to the basket, but was unable to convert on either free throw as the Crusaders took over possession.
Next it was Wehler to draw a foul, as he knocked down both foul shots to push the lead to nine with 2:35 left on the clock.
Klawuhn then stepped in to draw a key charge on the Wolves on the other end, which led to Lindemuth drawing another foul to get ECC into the double bonus, as he converted 1 of 2 at the line to stretch the lead to double figures at 46-36 with 1:51 to go.
Sam Minich followed with a pair of free throws and a score on the inside to cut the Crusaders’ edge to six, but Wehler (4 of 4) and Lindemuth (2 of 2) were perfect at the foul line down the stretch to secure the victory for ECC.
Lindemuth finished with nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to help secure the win, while Wehler finished with a team-high 13 for ECC.
Uberti added eight points, while Klawuhn finished with seven in the win.
Sam Minich hit a three with 16.6 seconds to go to bring the final score to 52-43 as the Crusaders celebrated their district title.
“We made some adjustments in the final five minutes that settled us down a little bit defensively,” Straub said. “This was a really hard fought win and I think sometimes its easy to take championships for granted and I don’t ever want to do that.
“I know how how much effort, time and sacrifice it takes to win a championship and fortunately we came out on top. I feel very blessed to coach this group because they have really been a good, solid team.”
Elk County Catholic opened the game on a 10-3 run, as it never trailed on the night, to take the early momentum.
Five different Crusaders contributed to the scoring efforts in the early run, as Klawuhn got the scoring started 22 seconds into the game.
Kyle Mills drew a foul while scoring on the inside just 10 seconds later, but was unable to finish off the three-point play for as the game remained tied at two.
Kyle Mills finished with a game-high 16 points while also grabbing 10 rebounds to record a double-double, while Sam Minich added 12 points for the Wolves in the loss.
ECC then went on a 6-0 run sparked by a score from Lindemuth and a three-pointer by Uberti.
After a free throw by Logan Minich, Wehler added a basket to give the Crusaders a seven-point lead at the 3:47 mark of the opening quarter.
The Wolves battled back with a 6-2 run of their own to trim the deficit to three inside the final minute of the first, but a three-point play by Alex Breindel with five seconds to go sent ECC into the second quarter with a 15-9 lead.
The two sides went back-and-forth in the second quarter, as in the end the Crusaders had added one point to their lead to take a 26-19 lead into halftime.
ECC then opened the second half on a 5-0 run before the Wolves responded with a big run of their own to get within two heading into the final quarter before ECC used a 10-2 in the fourth run to pull away on its way to victory.
Both teams now move on to the PIAA playoffs, as ECC will face Leechburg, the sixth-seeded team out of the WPIAL, while North Clarion will take on Bishop Carroll, the second-seed out of District 6.
