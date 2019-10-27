SMETHPORT — Elk County Catholic closed out the regular season with an 18-0 win at Smethport Friday night — a win that most likely secured the Crusaders a home playoff game against the Hubbers in the District 9 Class A quarterfinals this coming weekend.
Elk County once again rode its ground game to victory, getting naotner big night from Sam Kaul who ran had 25 carries for 169 yards.
Kaul scored all the points ECC needed when he ripped off a 73-yard touchdown run with 8:30 left in the second quarter.
Stephen Bobby, who has slowly been re-acclimated into the offense in recent weeks after missing most of the season due to injury, kicked the extra point. He later booted a 34-yard field goal with seven second on the clock to give the Crusaders a 10-0 halftime lead.
Kaul added a 4-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, while Bobby ran in the 2-point conversion to set the final score. Bobby had six carries for 10 yards.
Elk County outgained Smethport 215-180 on the night, including 195-95 on the ground.
Both teams finished the season with 5-4 records.