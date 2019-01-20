RIDGWAY — Friday’s highly anticipated rematch between Elk County Catholic and Ridgway lived up the hype, and it was the Crusaders who handled the pressure of the “big-game” moment better in a 44-38 victory in front of a packed house in Ridgway.

Elk County (14-0), which beat the Elkers 43-40 in the Elk County Holiday Tournament finals, rallied from two 10-point first-quarter deficits (13-3, 16-6) that had the home fans rocking.

However, the Crusaders used a 10-0 run in the second quarter to storm into the lead (19-18) before taking a 24-22 advantage into the half. Ridgway momentarily regained the lead at 26-24 early in the third quarter, but another quick ECC spurt — this one 9-0 — put the Crusaders up 33-26 with 4:43 left in the quarter.

The Elkers battled back within two points twice in the fourth quarter — the last time coming at 40-38 with 1:39 to play. Unfortunately for Ridgway, it didn’t score again as ECC put the game away with a basket by Alex Breindel and a pair of free throws by Regis Wortman with 23 seconds left that set the eventual final at 44-38.

Elk County did the front-end of two one-and-one free three situations in the last 10 seconds that would have iced the game further, but foul shooting proved to be the difference in the game.

The Crusaders went 11 of 15 at the line, while the Elkers were just 5 of 14 in their home gym. Elk County also committed just seven turnovers compared to 13 for the Elkers.

Breindel and Wortman fueled ECC’s effort, as both scored 13 points. Wortman also had seven rebounds. Will Uberti chipped in seven points off the bench.

“Ridgway played lights out (in first quarter) and shot the ball extremely well right from the tip,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “We went down 10 and were able to keep our composure and chipped away and really didn’t deviate from what we were trying to do. Fortunately, we found a way to get the lead.

“Down the stretch, I also was disappointed with some of our forced shots. We could have done better to get better shots there. I also would have liked to see us make those last two ones and ones, but Regis’ two free throws were really key.

“I’m certainly proud of the kids. It was a really good win on the road against a well-coached and disciplined team. Games like this make our team better.

Ridgway wasted little time energizing an already enthusiastic crowd as Jake Reynolds hit a 3-pointer just 10 seconds into the game. That shot sparked a 13-3 run to open the game. Reynolds drained a second 3-pointer during that stretch, while Parker Rohr, Will Thompson and Matt Dush each had baskets.

Wortman momentarily silenced the Elker faithful with a 3-pointer of his own with 1:41 left in the quarter, but Reynolds answered right back with his third trey of the game to make it 16-6. Reynolds finished with a game-high 16 points.

Uberti hit a 3-pointer in the final minute to cut ECC’s deficit to 16-9 after one quarter.

Thompson scored on a putback in the opening minute of the second quarter to push the Elker lead back to nine before ECC ripped off 10 straight points to grab a 19-18 lead. Brady Schneider and Breindel book-ended that run with 3-pointers, while Wortman and Carter Lindemuth each went 2 of 2 at the line in between.

Thompson ended the Crusaders’ run by going 1 of 2 at the foul line with 1:48 left in the half before Uberti completed a rare 4-point play after being fouled on a made 3-pointer. Teammate Bryce O’Leary then went 1 of 2 at the stripe as part of a larger 15-1 spurt that gave ECC a 24-19 advantage.

Elk County got the ball back in the final minute and looked to hold it for the final shot. However, a turnover gave Ridgway the final shot, and the Elkers capitalized when Rohr drained a 3-pointer from the left corner at the halftime buzzer to make it 24-22 at the break.

Ridgway carried that momentum into the start of the second half, as Reynolds and Daunte Allegretto each scored in the first minute-plus to give the Elkers the lead back at 26-24.

Elk County again had an answer, this time rattling off nine straight points. Breindel started that run with a pair of free throws and ended it with a 3-pointer with 4:48 left in the quarter to put ECC up 33-26.

Reynolds halted ECC’s run with his fourth trey of the night just before the midway point of the quarter. However, a hoop by Wortman and another 3-pointer from Breindel gave the Crusaders another seven-point lead (38-31) — its largest of the night — before taking a 38-33 advantage into the final eight minutes.

Points came at a premium for both sides in the fourth, and it was the Elkers who scored the first three — all by Thompson — to get back within two points at 38-36 with 5:46 remaining.

A hoop by Wortman put ECC back up four (40-36) with 4:37 to play. The score stayed that way until Reynolds scored on a drove to the basket with 1:39 on the clock. That proved to be the Elkers’ final points tough, as Breindel and Wortman helped put away the Crusaders’ victory.

“We played hard, but we didn’t play smart,” said Ridgway coach Tony Allegretto. “We need to start playing hard and smart. We play hero basketball at the wrong times, and that allows the other team to get the big play instead of us.

“When it works one time out of 10, you go, ‘Wow, look at that... unbelievable, what a comeback,’ If you just stay with the play and stay with what we do at Ridgway basketball, it works. We’ve proven it over the last nine years its works, but I can’t convince those kids in the locker room it works.

“Foul shooting hurt us tonight too. We don’t take foul shots in the first half seriously. It’s been like that for two years now. If you look at our first-half foul shooting, it’s probably around 50 percent, but our fourth-quarter foul shooting is around 90 percent.

“Put all together and you say, ‘wow they’re a good foul shooting team at 75 percent.’ But, today those foul shots in the first half killed us, then we didn’t make them in the second half either.”

Elk County hosts Kane Monday for grade school basketball appreciation night, with those players being honored at halftime of the junior varsity game. The Crusaders beat the Wolves by just a point (59-58) in Kane Jan. 2.

Ridgway hosts Curwensville Tuesday night.