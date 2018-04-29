ST. MARYS — In a game with just five hits overall, it was the Elk County Catholic Crusaders baseball team that squeaked out a 2-1 win over visiting Brookville Friday at Berwind Park.

The Crusaders broke a 1-1 tie and pushed home the winning run in the bottom of the sixth when Hunter Cashmer scored on an infield error. He was hit by a pitch thrown by Aaron Park to start the inning.

Park wound up hitting the 100-pitch limit before being relieved by Seth Dunkle, who gave up the grounder hit by Jordan DePrator that was misplayed. The Crusaders managed just two hits by Park and both came in other innings. Park struck out seven and walked six.

Brady Schneider tossed a three-hitter and completed the game for the Crusaders on the mound, giving up three walks while striking out four, finishing things up on 91 pitches.

Dunkle doubled and scored in the top of the first inning while ECC tied it in the bottom of the first.

Brookville (2-4) hosts Bradford Monday, while ECC (3-8) welcomes Curwensville on Tuesday.

In other baseball action this weekend:

DCC 5,

Bradford 0

DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic got another strong outing on the mound from senior Thomas Grecco Friday as the Cardinals blanked visiting Bradford, 5-0, at City Park, avenging an 8-5 loss to the Owls in Bradford on Tuesday.

Grecco tossed a four-hit shutout, striking out 14 while walking ust two. It was the Cardinal’s fourth double-digit strikeout game this season.

Central Catholic got what proved to be the only run it needed in the bottom of the first when Tyler McIntosh drew a one-out walk and scored on a two-out triple by Dom Torretti.

The Cardinals tacked on single runs in the second and third before scoring twice in the sixth to set the eventual final. Damon Foster had a two-run single in the sixth to plate DCC’s final runs.

Foster, who came off the bench in the third for Noah Bloom, was the lone Cardinal with multiple hits in the win. He was 2-for-2 with the two RBIs. Noah Bloom plated a run in the second on a groundout.

Central Catholic (9-2), which was scheduled to play at Smethport Saturday morning, has a big week ahead of itself. No info was available from that contest.

The Cardinals travel to Johnsonburg Tuesday before playing Cathedral Prep Wednesday in Erie at UPMC park immediately following the Double-A game between the Erie Seawolve and Bowie Baysox.

Central then travels to Brockway Thursday before playing DuBois in the City Classic Saturday afternoon.

Altoona 12,

St. Marys 6

ALTOONA — Altoona used a late-game offensive surge to rally past visiting St. Marys, 12-6, Friday at Mansion Park.

The Dutchmen grabbed a 5-1 lead with a 5-spot in the top of the third, only to see Altoona get three runs right back to make it a 5-4 game.

St. Marys tacked on a run in the fourth, but Altoona scored twice in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 6-6 before taking the lead for good with a six-run sixth.

The Dutch finished with eight hits by eight different players. Nate Beimel had a double, while Shane Price, Matt Bellina and Garret Bauer collected RBIs.

St. Marys (4-4) travels to Punxsutawney on Monday.