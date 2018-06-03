BROCKWAY — Elk County Catholic is set to face Union Area in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs Monday at Brockway at 4:30 p.m.

The Lady Crusaders earned their spot in the PIAA playoffs by defeating Coudersport 13-7 in the District 9 title game Wednesday.

Union advanced to the state playoffs by defeating Leechburg 8-7 in the WPIAL consolation game Tuesday.

The Lady Scotties fell 8-2 to West Greene, the defending PIAA Class A champions, in the WPIAL semifinal round.

Elk County Catholic returns to the PIAA playoffs after falling to Meyersdale 3-1 in the first round in 2017.

The opening round matchup between the Lady Crusaders and Union features a pair of high powered offenses that will be looking to overpower each other’s pitchers.

In the circle, ECC will likely look to Michelle Gerber to hold off the Union offense, while the Scotties will turn to Sarah Seamans to slow down ECC.

Gerber finished the season with 91 innings pitched, allowing 79 runs, 47 of which were earned runs, while striking out 93 to just 27 walks.

The junior went 11-7 on the mound for the year, posting an earned run average of 3.62.

Seamans finished the year with a 15-2 record in the circle for Union, posting an ERA of 2.48.

The senior struck out 164 batters, while allowing just 23 walks and 29 earned runs over 82 innings.

At the plate, both teams have had several batters post impressive numbers for the season.

The Lady Crusaders have relied on production from their entire batting order to lead them to a 15-8 record this season.

Jenna Weisner finished the year with a team-high five home runs and 35 runs scored for ECC, while posting a .400 batting average with 23 runs batted in.

Josie Smith leads the team with 25 RBIs with 25 runs scored and a .485 batting average.

Rosina Nero has also posted 25 RBIs for the Lady Crusaders, while Sady VanAlstine has 19 runs batted in.

Gerber, Weisner, Smith, Nero Brandi Clyde and Maggie Dinsmore have all played each of the Lady Crusaders’ 23 games this season.

For Union, Seamans is also the team’s biggest offensive threat, as she leads the team in nearly every offensive category.

Seamans currently holds a .729 batting average, has recorded 43 hits with 44 runs batted in and has scored 42 runs.

The senior also leads the team with six home runs and 12 triples, while being tired for the team-high with six doubles.

Shaelynn Quinn, Olivia Taylor, Skylar Fisher and Shelby Ligo are also key contributors to the Union offense.

The Lady Scotties finished the season with a team total of 257 runs scored while allowing 57 runs, as ECC scored 215 runs on the year and allowed 135 runs.