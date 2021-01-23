PORT ALLEGANY — It’s been the story of Port Allegany’s season to this point.
For the third time in their first four games, the Lady Gators were within striking distance against a quality opponent, only to come up just shy at the end.
On Friday night, Port found itself down against Elk County Catholic early on, rallied back in the second half but then fell short, 40-37.
It marked the second time the Lady Gators (1-3) dropped a nail-biter to ECC (6-1). Port opened its season in St. Marys with a 54-46 loss to the Lady Crusaders.
Though it’s been a tough start to the season, Port coach Jamie Evens isn’t discouraged by what he’s seeing.
“We’ll just keep working. We’ve seen a little bit of improvement every day,” he said. “We have girls in roles they aren’t used to this year, and we’ve got some younger girls we’re trying to work in. There’s not a whole lot of depth, so every little detail, we have to do right. We just haven’t hit that mark yet.”
It was those little details that proved to be the Lady Gators’ undoing.
Fueled by second-chance opportunities and Port turnovers, ECC raced out to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter. The teams traded buckets to a 4-4 draw before ECC freshman Lucy Klawuhn hit back-to-back treys to give the Lady Crusaders a 10-4 advantage.
Tori Newton and Julia Aikens followed with layups to cap the first quarter with a 10-0 run for ECC. Of Elk Catholic’s 14 first-quarter points, six came on second- or third-chance opportunities.
Of the quick start, ECC head coach Ken Pistner said, “I think when you get off to a good start, it’s always a benefit, especially on the road. I told the kids before the game we needed to generate our own energy here tonight… and the girls did. They came with energy and that’s what got us off to that quick start.”
The Lady Gators got things going in the second frame, as Evin Stauffer, who finished with a team-high 15 points, hit a layup and then a three as part of a 10-2 Port run to open the quarter. It brought the Lady Gators to within two points, 16-14.
ECC had a counterpunch, as Klawuhn hit her third of four threes to key an 8-2 Lady Crusader run to end the quarter. That put Elk Catholic up 24-16 at half.
“Those were some big shots by our freshman,” Pistner said of Klawuhn, who scored 14 points.
Undeterred, Port answered in the third quarter with its own barrage of shots from deep range. Jade Evens hit a pair of treys on Port’s first two possessions, and then Stauffer and Garzel each added one as the Lady Gators rallied to knot things up at 32 heading into the fourth.
The variety in scorers during the quarter is something Jamie Evens says Port has to keep working on and developing in order to turn the tides this year.
“We need some of our other girls to step up,” said Evens. “We look to Garzel to score, but we need to get some confidence. Evin stepped up tonight, and we need other girls to do that. Jade hit a couple of threes in the third, too. Those are the types of things we need to work on.”
Port grabbed its first lead of the game with 4:57 to go in the final period after a pair of Garzel free throws. However, it proved to be the only lead the Lady Gators would hold.
For as much momentum as the Lady Gator offense had going in the third, things went silent again in the fourth. Port was held to just five points, the other three on more Garzel free throws, and the Lady Gators didn’t connect on any field goals in the final period.
Just as it was in the first quarter, turnovers, missed opportunities and ECC offensive rebounds were the root cause.
“I was talking the whole game about (turnovers and rebounds). It was the second time we played them, and they killed us on the boards in the first game, too. So that was definitely a focus, and we didn’t execute,” Evens said.
Of the turnovers, he added, “They were unforced turnovers. (ECC is) a scrappy, physical team, but I wouldn’t say they played pressure defense. We were just making some bad decisions and weak passes that we have to do a better job of.”
Even still, Port had an opportunity at the end to tie things up.
Down 40-37 with eight seconds to play, the Lady Gators brought the ball across halfcourt and called a timeout with three seconds to go.
On the inbounds play, a pair of Port players set picks to try and free up Garzel for a final three-pointer from the corner, but ECC’s defenders were able to fight through them, double team Garzel and force a miss.
For its part, ECC was prepared to defend Garzel the entire night. After the guard dropped 31 on the Lady Crusaders in Game 1 of the season, Elk Catholic held the explosive playmaker to just 10 on Friday.
“I did a poor job of coaching when we played them at home,” Pistner said. “I saw Bree play on film a little bit, and we didn’t give her enough respect the first time. She was terrific, so we put a little more focus on her tonight. Our defense was really what won it for us.”
Elk County visits St. Marys on Monday.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 40,
PORT ALLEGANY 37
Score by Quarters
ECC 14 10 18 8 — 40
Port 4 12 16 5 — 37
Elk County Catholic—40
Tori Newton 6 3-6 15, Lucy Klawuhn 4 2-2 14, Aikens 2 0-3 4, T. Geci 2 0-0 5, Bauer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 5-11 40
Port Allegany—37
Evin Stauffer 6 1-1 15, Bree Garzel 2 5-5 10, Budd 1 0-0 2, Evens 3 0-0 8, Causer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 6-6 37
Three-point goals: ECC 5 (Klawuhn 4, T. Geci), Port 5 (Stauffer 2, Evens 2, Garzel).