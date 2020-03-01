KANE — The Elk County Catholic girls basketball team used a strong first half to build an eight-point halftime lead, then held off Otto-Eldred in the second half to capture a 46-41 victory in the District 9 Class A third-place game.
The fourth-seeded Lady Crusaders (16-11)won the first two quarters 33-25, including 17-11 in the second, before using its defense to seal the victory in a low-scoring second half.
Otto (16-8) actually outscored ECC 16-13 over the final two quarters, but that merely cut the Lady Terrors halftime deficit in half as Elk County’s first-half showing proved to be the difference.
Taylor Newton once again powered the Lady Crusaders, recording yet another double-double on the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. She scored 10 of those points in the first half.
Teammate Brooke Bauer had 11 points, eight of which came before the break, and hit three 3-pointers.
Tami Geci added nine points.
Otto’s Haley Cousins, Reilly Raught and Kayley Heller all scored eight points for the Lady Terrors.
Both teams qualified for the state playoffs.
Elk County will play District 5’s second-place team, Tussey Mountain, on Saturday at a District 5 site.
The D-5 title game was played Saturday night.
Otto plays WPIAL champ Rochester on Saturday.