SHEFFIELD — Coming off a bye week, a well-rested Elk County Catholic football team took it to Sheffield in the first half Saturday and rolled to a lopsided 57-14 victory to move over the .500 mark on the season at 4-3.
Elk County scored the first two touchdowns of the game as quarterback Mason McAllister tossed TD passes of 59 and seven yards to John Wittman and Ryan Schatz, respectively.
Sheffield countered with a 17-yard TD pass by Aujamier Washington to Caden Smead and cut the Crusader lead to six when Walker Kyler hauled in a 2-point pass from Jacob Disshon.
That’s as close as the Wolverines (2-6) got though, as ECC outscored Sheffield 35-6 over the final 16 minutes of the half to take a commanding 50-14 lead into the break.
Wittman scored two more times in the first half, catching a 17-yard pass from McAllister and running 30 yards for a touchdown. Sam Kaul added a pair of first-half touchdown runs (38, 4), while Leo Gregory found the end zone on a 9-yard run.
With the mercy rule in effect to start the second half, Elk County added one more score in the third quarter when Gregory rumbled in from 34 yards out.
All told, ECC racked up 454 yards of total offense, 347 of which came on the ground. Kaul led that rushing attack with 16 carried for 149 yards and the two scores, while McAllister (3-56), Gregory (3-49) and Wittman (4-460 all went over 40 yards.
McAllister also completed 5 of 9 passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns. Wittman had the two TD grabs totaling 76 yards. Gregory caught two balls for 24 yards, while Ryan Schatz had the 7-yard TD catch.
Defensively, ECC held Sheffield to minus-16 yards rushing on 10 carries, while Washington threw for 226 yards on 14 of 36 passing. He tossed two touchdowns — the one Smead and a 10-yarder to Mirahn Price. Smead finished with four grabs for 67 yards to lead the Wolverine receivers.
The Crusaders return to Dutch Country Stadium Friday night to battle Keystone (7-1) in the team’s final regular season home game before traveling to Smethport (5-2) in Week 9.