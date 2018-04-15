ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys tennis team swept the singles matches Friday against cross-town rival St. Marys on its way to a 5-2 victory against the Flying Dutchmen at Benzinger Park.

Elk County’s No. 2 singles player Ryan Newton scored a quick, 6-1, 6-2 win against Joe Lewis, but the other three singles matchups were all close contested.

At No. 1, Crusader Isaac Wortman pulled out a tight 7-5 first set against Adam Snyder, only to see the Dutchman take the second set 6-2. Howevever, Wortman bounced back in the third and decisive set for a 6-4 win to take the match.

Teammate Nick Daghir had a similar win at No. 3, as he bested Kyle Gardner, 7-5, 2-6, 6-2. Elk County also notched a win at No. 4, where Ross Martin beat Zach Hart, 7-6 (7-5), 6-4.

Those four singles wins gave ECC the overall victory, but the Crusaders weren’t quite finished as Wortman and Newton teamed up at No. 1 doubles to upend Snyder and Lewis, 8-1.

St. Marys collected wins in the final two doubles contest.

At No. 2, Gardner and Hart knocked off Sam Gregory and Nolan Fannin, 8-5, while Dutchmen Cody Schaberl and Dylan Aiello pulled out a hard fought 9-7 win at No. 3 vs. Sam Cerroni and Kenny Baron.

Both teams are scheduled to be back in action on Monday.

Elk County (2-1) travels to Johnsonburg, while St. Marys plays host to DuBois Central Catholic.