CLARION — Elk County Catholic pulled away from Cameron County in the second half on its way to a 53-36 victory in the District 9 Class A championship game at Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium Saturday night.
The Crusaders led by six (21-15) at the half before seeing their lead cut to four in the early going of the third quarter.
Top-seeded Elk County Catholic then used a 10-0 run over the span of 2:26 to take control of the game.
“I thought Cameron (County) had a good plan, they certainly have some really good athletes,” ECC head coach Aaron Straub said. “Fortunately we were able to make a run in the second half.”
Will Uberti sparked the run with a three-pointer, while Carter Lindemuth added a trey during the stretch and Mark Kraus and Regis Wortman each added scores on the inside.
Wortman finished off the scoring in the quarter for the Crusaders wit ha bucket in the final minute to put ECC up 40-24 after three quarters of play.
Elk County Catholic continued to pull away in the fourth quarter, opening the frame on a 7-2 run on its way to securing the 17-point victory.
The Crusaders scored the game’s first four points on buckets on back-to-back possessions from Kraus and Leo Gregory.
Cameron County then went on a 5-0 run to take its lone lead of the night at the 4:04 mark of the opening quarter.
A 5-0 run by ECC gave it the lead back for good as a three from Uberti resulted in the final lead change of the game with 3:38 to play in the first.
The Crusaders eventually took an 11-8 advantage into the second quarter, as that lead was cut to one on a basket by Dino Brown 1:19 into the second.
Brown led all scorers on the night with 19 points.
Elk County Catholic then used a 9-2 run to begin to cushion its lead as Kraus book ended the run with scores, a three-pointer on the front end and a score in the paint on the back end to help give the Crusaders a 21-12 lead.
Kruas led the Crusaders with 15 points off the bench, while Wortman added 12 and Uberti and Mason McAllister each chipped in eight.
Dylan Guisto finished off the first-half scoring for the Red Raiders with a three-point play to bring the score to 21-15 heading into the half.
The margin got down to four in the early going of the second half, before ECC began to pull away on its way to claiming the title.
“District 9 single A field was strong again and it was the type of year that a lot of different teams had the ability to win,” Straub said.
“We are just really blessed and pleased to be back here at the university (Clarion) playing, you here the kids talking and this is the place where they want to be.”
Elk County Catholic will now take on the sixth-place finisher out of the WPIAL (District 7) in the PIAA opening round March 6 at a site and time to be determined.