ST. MARYS — Elk County Catholic and Ridgway both picked up hard-fought victories on the opening night of the Elk County Holiday Tournament at St. Marys Area High School Friday night to earn spots in Saturday night’s title game.
In the opening boys game of the night, it was the Elkers (5-0) using a strong fourth quarter to break a 23-all tie with Johnsonburg to secure a 34-27 win.
Then, in the nightcap, Elk County Catholic was able to overcome a halftime deficit and hold off the host Dutchmen late to secure a 46-41 victory.
In the first game, it was Johnsonburg (3-4) taking an early lead as after a three-pointer by Domenic Allegretto gave the Elkers a 7-6 lead with 2:42 remaining in the opening quarter, the Rams closed on a 4-0 run to take a three-point lead into the second quarter.
Cameron Stelene scored on the ensuing possession for the Rams before Gabe Watts added a pair of free throws in the final minute to put his team up 10-7.
In the second quarter, Ridgway began to heat up, as it scored the first eight points of the frame and held the Rams scoreless until the 2:33 mark of the frame.
Alex Bon got the scoring started with a bucket just 15 seconds into the quarter, before Allegretto snapped a 3:38 scoreless stretch for both teams with his second trey of the night and Zack Zameroski added a three to cap the run.
A pair of scores from Watts and Austin Green around Zameroski’s second three-pointer of thee quarter saw Ridgway head into the half with an 18-14 advantage.
Johnsonburg stepped up its game on the defensive end after the half, holding the Elkers to just one made field goal, a Zameroski three-pointer in the final minute, in the third quarter.
Zameroski, who finished the night with a game-high 20 points, added a pair of foul shots early in the quarter to account for his team’s only other points of the quarter as the Rams battled back to tie the game at 23 heading into the final quarter.
Watts sparked Johnsonburg in the third, scoring seven of its nine points on his way to finishing the game with a team-high 17, including a three-point play to give his team a 23-20 lead with 2:52 left in the quarter before Zameroski tied the game with a trey.
The Elkers quickly regained momentum in the fourth quarter, opening on a 7-0 run to take the lead for good, as after both teams struggled to get anything going offensively early in the quarter, Zameroski drained his fourth three-pointer of the night to put his team up with 4:12 left to play.
Johnsonburg had a chance to tie the game late, but Green’s three-pointer was off the mark and a bucket by Allegretto and two free throws by Zameroski in the final minute secured the seven-point win.
In the nightcap, it was the Dutchmen (2-4) getting off to a hot start as they jumped out to a 10-6 lead behind a score by Cahil Parrish just three seconds into the game and three-pointers from Mitchell Reiter and Nick Catalone.
Elk County Catholic (7-0) bounced back by closing the quarter on a 11-2 run led by the play of Regis Wortman, who scored six points during the run over the final 3:01 of the opening frame.
Behind a strong three-point shooting performance in the second quarter, St. Marys was able to take a narrow 30-29 lead into the half.
Parrish, Reiter and Catalone all hit treys in the quarter for the Dutch, who finished with six threes on the night as a team.
After a strong shooting performance in the first half, St. Marys struggled to get anything to fall in the third quarter, as ECC opened on a 6-0 run to retake the lead for good.
The Dutchmen’s only points of the frame came on a three from Holden Housler with 1:06 remaining to bring the score to 35-33.
Leo Gregory then drew a foul with 3.4 seconds to go in the third and was able to convert the first foul shot for ECC.
Gregory’s second attempt was off, but the Crusader tracked down the rebound and beat the buzzer with a score on the inside to send his team into the fourth up 38-33.
The teams traded baskets in the final quarter of play, as Reiter got St. Marys within two at 43-41 with a bucket with 1:14 remaining, but that was as close as it would come.
The Dutch had a chance to go for the tie in the final minute after Wortman missed the front end of a one-and-one, but an offensive rebound by Will Uberti led to Wortman drawing another foul, as he then was able to convert both free throws to help ECC close out the 46-41 win.