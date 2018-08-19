ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic boys golf team continued its strong start to the 2018 season Friday by dominating the annual DuBois-St. Marys Challenge.

Elk County opened its season Thursday at the Coudersport Invitational and tied Wellsboro for the best team score, while Crusader Brady Schneider posted top individual score with a 77.

The team race was nowhere near as close Friday as ECC shot a 422 on its home course at Leaning Pines to beat second-place St. Marys (456) by 34 strokes. The Dutcmen were sixth Thursday at Coudy.

DuBois (468) came in third, while DuBois Central Catholic was fourth (510). Both were opening its season at the event, where teams had six golfers compete with the five best scores counting towards the team total.

Elk County’s convincing victory was led by Schneider, who carded a 78 to capture his second medalist honor in as many days. He was the lone player to shoot in the 30s on both the front nine and back nine.

Elk County had three others golfers post rounds in the 80s.

Junior Nathan Roberts, playing in the No. 6 spot for ECC, carded the second-best round of the day with an 80. He shot a 39 on the front nine. Junior teammate Will Unbert recorded the third-best round of the day with an 83, while sophomore Mark Kraus came in with an 89 (sixth-best on the day).

Sophomore Jordan DePrator rounded out ECC’s scoring with a 92, which tied for 10th place. Nick Daghir also played for the Crusaders and came in with a 95.

“Today was a solid day for our golf team,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “Brady continues to play well and once again got us off to a very solid start at the No. 1 position. Nathan Roberts also played very well today as he shot an excellent score of 80.”

“One of our team goals for 9-hole matches is for our five players to shoot a total of 200 or under. Our score of 422 for 18 holes is 11 strokes over our goal. I am looking forward to continued progress for our team.”

St. Marys’ second-place effort was led by seniors Nate Beimel, Matt Bellina and Pal Armanini.

Beimel shot a team-best 87, which earned him fifth place on the day, while Bellina was close behind with an 89 (tied for 6th). Armanini came in with a 92, while freshman Lucas benjamin, playing in the No. 1 spot, recorded a 93.

Senior Lucas Ehrich (95) rounded out the Dutch scoring. Senior Brandon Sicheri (111) also competed for St. Marys.

DuBois had one player break 90, with junior Kaleb Hand carding an 86 — the fourth-best round of the event.

Senior Alex Beers finished with a 91, while senior Jeremy Krise (94) and junior Nic Cebulskie (97) rounding out the Beavers scoring. Junior Dayne Bauman (100) also played for the Beavers.

Senior Tyler McIntosh led the DCC contingent with a 91, with fellow Cardinal seniors Max Forcey (93) and Kadin Danch (98) also finishing in the 90s. Senior Sean Evans and junior Parker Meholick each shot 114 to round out the scoring for DCC. Dante Armanini (139) also played for the Cardinals.

All four teams are back in action Monday at the Bavarian Hiils Tournament.

The event is using a new best-ball format this year, with each school’s Nos. 1-2, 3-4 and 5-6 players competing together against the same players from opposing teams.