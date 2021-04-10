ST. MARYS — The Elk County Catholic used an explosive offense and strong relief appearance in the circle by Kathrine Kirst to rally from an early deficit and capture a 15-5, 5-inning mercy-rule victory against Bradford Friday at Benzinger Park.
The win was the second in as many days for the Lady Crusaders, who came away with a 12-8 victory against Curwensville on Thursday. The two wins pushed ECC back over the .500 mark at 3-2.
As well as things ended for ECC Friday, they didn’t start out that way as starting pitcher gabby Weisner struggled to find the strike zone in the top of the first. Weisner walked four of the six batters he faced, with the leadoff hitter reaching on an error.
Bradford managed to push four runs across before Kirst came on in relief and quickly got out of the inning Kelsey Deming lined into a double play.
That early 4-0 deficit didn’t phase the Lady Crusaders, who promptly scored seven runs in the bottom half of the first to swing the momentum back in their favor.
Klawuhn and Weisner got things started with back-to-back singles, with Klawuhn scoring on Weisner’s hit. Lydia Anderson followed with a single of her own before a base hit by Emily Mourer chased home Weisner. Anderson also scored on the play on a throw back into the infield.
Sydney Alexander then made it five singles in a row for ECC as Mourer scored to tie the game at 4-4. The Lady Crusaders were far from finished in the inning though.
Alexander later scored on a wild pitch, while Kirst singled home Reagan Weaver who had walked. Ellie Barron capped what proved to be an eight-hit inning with another single that plated Kirst to make it 7-4.
Kirst made that three-run lead stand up, as the ECC offense continued to add on runs throughout the game. Kirst tossed the final 4 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run (in the fourth inning) on six hits while striking out one and walking none.
With Kirst silencing the Bradford offense, ECC went to work building its lead.
The Lady Crusaders added a run in the second on a RBI single by Caitlyn Vollmer, then scored three times in the third on a RBIs double by Weisner and Mourer and a run-scoring single by Anderson.
Weisner plated a pair of runs in the fourth with her second double of the day, then ECC finished things off with a pair of runs in the fifth to put the mercy rule into effect.
A single by Alexander in the fifth made it 14-5 before Vollmer singled to bring home Moira Stanisch with the game-ending run.
All told, ECC pounded out 20 hits in the win.
Weisner led the way, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Mourer and Anderson also finished with three hits. Mourer had the double and three RBIs, while Anderson drove in one and scored three times.
Klawuhn, Alexander, Vollmer, Kirst and baron all had a pair of singles, with Alexander and Vollmer both collecting two RBIs.
In Thursday’s home win vs. Curwensville, ECC scored early and often as the Lady Crusaders pushed three runs across in the bottom of the first to go up 3-1, then plated a least two runs in every through the fifth to build a 12-5 advantage.
Curwensville scored a couple runs late but it wasn’t enough to overcome ECC’s strong start.
Klawuhn and Mourer each had three hits and two RBIs in the win, with Klawuhn hitting a pair of doubles and Mourer one. Anderson had two hits, including a double, and drove in three, while Weisner had two hits and an RBI.
Mourer went the distance in the circle, allowing eight runs, five earned, on seven hits while striking out five and walking four.
Logan Sheeder was 2-for-3 with a RBI for Curwensville.
Joslynne Freyer was tagged with the loss after allowing 12 runs, seven earned, on 13 hits. She struck out five and walked two.
Elk County Catholic is back in action Monday at Brockway.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 15,
BRADFORD 5, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Bradford 400 10 — 5
ECC 713 22 — 15
Bradford—5
Paige Craig c 3100, Adrienne Angell p 2120, Olivia Angell 3b 3011, Katie Dixon 1b 2110, Mary Bukowski cf 2100, Kelsey Deming ss 2110, Lea Kakelewski lf 2011, Carli Persichi 2000, Serenity Himes rf 2000. Totals: 20-5-6-2.
Elk County Catholic—15
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3220, Gabby Weisner p-cf 4234, Lydia Anderson cf-lf 4331, Haley Baron lf 0000, Emily Mourer 1b 3233, Moira Stanisch ph 1110, Sydney Alexander 3b 4122, Caitlyn Vollmer c 4022, Reagan Weaver dp 3100, Kathrine Kirst 2b-p 3221, Ellie Baron lf-2b 3121, Hope Farley rf (flex) 0000, Angela Pesce rf (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-15-20-14.
Errors: Bradford 0, ECC 2. LOB: Bradford 4, ECC 4. 2B: Kakelewski; Weisner 2, Mourer. SB: CVraug, A. Angell, Dixon 2, Demig; Alexander, Anderson 2, Kirst 2, Mourer 2. CS: Weisner (by Craig).
Pitching
Bradford: Andrienne Angell-4 1/3 IP, 20 H, 15 R, 15 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
ECC: Gabby Weisner-1/3 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO; Kathrine Kirst-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Kirst. Losing pitcher: A. Angell.