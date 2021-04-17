DuBOIS — With Heindl Field available, the Elk County Catholic at Brockway softball game scheduled to be played in Brockway Friday was moved to DuBois because of poor field conditions.
The switch allowed the game to be played, and ECC used a huge second inning to upend the Lady Rover, 16-1 in four innings, to improve to 6-2.
All told, ECC pounded out 17 hits, with four different Lady Crusaders enjoying multi-hit days.
Elk County grabbed the lead in the top of the first with a run off Brockway starter Taylor Rhed when Gabby Weisner single with one out and scored on a double by Lydia Anderson.
The Lady Crusaders then broke the game wide open with a 13-run second that saw all nine spots in the order come up twice.
While ECC took advantage of a couple Brockway errors in the inning, the Lady Crusaders also piled up the hits.
Anderson had a single and double and two RBIs in the third, while Caitlyn Vollmer had two singles and two RBIs. Alexander added a run-scoring single, while Weisner ripped a two-run double.
Brockway got on the board in the bottom of the second.
Eliza Powell drew a two-out walk, then Rhed reached on an error to extend the inning. Gabby Hertel then delivered a single to right to plate Powell to make it 14-1.
After a scoreless third, ECC pushed three more runs across in the fourth to put the 15-run mercy rule into play.
Reagan Bauer got things started with a one-out walk, while Haley Baron drew a walk. Moira Stanisch then doubled to right field to score both runners, while Stanisch came home on a groundout by Sarah Hassleman.
Elk County starter Reagan Weaver, the beneficiary of all that offense, then finished off the game with a scoreless bottom of the fourth. Weaver went the distance, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out five and walking one.
Anderson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, while Klawuhn, Weisner and Vollmer had had two hits in the win. Weisner drove in three and Vollmer two.
Elk County hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday, while Brockway (2-5) travels to Smethport today.
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 16,
BROCKWAY 1, 4 innings
Score by Innings
ECC 1(13)0 2 — 16
Brockway 010 0 — 1
Elk County Catholic—16
Lucy Klawuhn ss 3221, ph Mackenzie Bille 1000, Gabby Weisner cf 3223, Reagan Bauer ph 1110, Lydia Anderson lf 3133, Haley Barron ph 0100, Emily Mourer 1b 2110, Moira Stanisch 1b 2011, Sydney Alexander 3b 2111, Sarah Hassleman 3b 2001, Tessa Fledderman dp 3110, Hope Farley rf 2211, Elizabeth Anderson rf 2000, Caitlyn Vollmer c 2222, Seanna VanAlstine c 1010, Kathrine Kirst 2b 2212, Ellie Baron ph 1000, Reagan Weaver p (flex) 0000. Totals: 32-16-17-15.
Brockway—1
Morgan Lindemuth 3b 2000, Amanda Decker 1000, Savannah Ross ph 1010, Stephanie Stage c 1000, Grace Stewart ss 2000, Madalynn Heckman lf 2000, Zoe Moore cf 2000, Eliza Powell dp 1100, Taylor Rhed p 2000, Gabby Hertel 1b 1011, Raegan Gelnette rf 0000. Totals: 15-1-2-1.
Errors: ECC 1, Brockway 3. LOB: ECC 6, Brockway 4. 2B: Anderson 2, Stanisch, Weaver. HBP: Stage. CS: Stage (by Vollmer).
Pitching
ECC: Reagan Weaver-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
Brockway: Taylor Rhed-4 IP, 17 H, 16 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning piitcher: Weaver. Losing pitcher: Rhed.
Marion Center 11,
Brookville 1
MARION CENTER — Grace Rougeaux tossed a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and five walks to lead Marion Center to an 11-1 over the visiting Brookville Lady Raiders softball team Friday afternoon.
Tory McKinney doubled and Elizabeth Wonderling singled for the Lady Raiders’ lone hits.
Brookville (1-4) visits Redbank Valley Monday.