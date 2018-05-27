BROCKWAY — The Elk County Catholic and DuBois Central Catholic softball teams had to wait a little longer to start their Memorial Day weekend as the two met early Saturday afternoon in Brockway in a District 9 Class A semifinal game.

And, it will be the Lady Crusaders who will enjoy the holiday weekend a little more after pulling out a thrilling 8-6 upset victory against the top-seeded Lady Cardinals to earn a berth in Wednesday’s district championship game.

On paper, the odds were certainly stacked against the fourth-seeded Lady Crusaders (14-8). Elk County was swept by DCC in the regular season — 3-0 at home and 10-0 in 6 innings (at DCC). Central Catholic junior pitcher Ashley Wruble also entered Saturday’s contest having never allowed a run to ECC in three career appearances.

Wruble recorded two shuouts this year against ECC and also blanked the Lady Crusasders in a 7-0 victory during last year’s regular season. Wruble allowed just 13 combined hits in the those three victories.

All that changed Saturday though as the Lady Crusaders changed their fortunes against Wruble. Elk County pounded out 12 hits — six for extra bases — in the victory.

The trio of Brandi Clyde, Josie Smith and Michelle Gerber accounted for seven of those hits while driving in five of ECC’s eight runs. Clyde was 3-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Smith finished 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs.

Gerber knocked in the eventual game-winning run in the top of the seventh when she dropped a ball just inside the foul line in left for a single that scored Emily Wolf to put ECC up 7-6. Gerber reached third on the play as DCC tried to get Wolf at the plate and scored a huge insurance run one batter later when Hannah Barnett grounded out to second.

Gerber also went the distance in the circle to get the win, getting some major plays from her defense to help hold DCC’s big bats at bay — particularly late in the game.

Second baseman Smith snagged a hard line drive off the bat of Mia Meholick to end the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded before the Lady Crusaders took the lead for good in the top of the seventh.

It was the outfield’s turn in the bottom of the seventh.

Right fielder Brianna Weisner tracked down a deep fly ball by Carley Semancik to open the inning before Alyssa Bittner singled to right. Chelsea Busatto then ripped a pitch to left but Sady VanAlstine came charging in to catch the line dive on the run.

Lady Cardinal Jordy Kosko followed with a single to center and took second on a throw to third to put the tying runs in scoring position with two outs for DCC. That brought pinch-hitter Natasha Kunselman to the plate and she lined a Gerber pitch to center that Wolf tracked down to end the game and send the ECC faithful in attendance into a frenzy.

The victory was ECC’s first against DCC since a 7-2 victory in the 2015 District 9 Class A semifinals that was three years to the day Saturday. That ECC victory was part of the Lady Crusaders run to the 2015 state title.

Central Catholic had won seven straight against the Lady Crusaders since that 2015 setback.

“That was a big win for the girls,” said ECC coach Wes Meyer. “You talk about a team being clutch in every moment that we needed to be clutch in — whether it was in the field or at the plate. We got the hits when we needed to get them and got the outs when we needed to get them.

“These girls came and played with passion today, and this win is a credit to them.

Central Catholic jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after one inning.

Shayleigh Gulvas jump-started that rally in the bottom of the first with a one-out double. Wruble followed with a walk, and two batters later Semancik delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single to center.

Bittner followed with a single before another single by Busatto chased home Semancik. Bittner also tried to score on that hit but was thrown at the plate by VanAlstine to end the inning. Bittner was 3-for-4 on the day, while Gulvas finished 2-for-3.

Elk County got two of those runs right back in the second.

Rosina Nero led off the inning with a double to left-center, and courtesy runner Morgan Wolf scored a batter later when Maggie Dinsmore singled to center. Disnmore took second on the play when the ball got past the center fielder.

That miscue proved costly when Emily Wolf, the flex who came in to run for Dinsmore, hustled home on a two-out infield single by Brianna Weisner.

Elk County tied the game at 3-3 in the third when Clyde doubled with one out, then scored on a double by Smith.

The score remained even until the fifth when ECC pushed a run across to take its first lead as Clyde and Smith once again did the damage.

Clyde doubled to left with two outs before Smith followed with a triple down the right-field line to score Clyde to make it 4-3.

The back-and-forth battle continued in the bottom of the inning as DCC scored three times to regain the lead.

Cogley led off the bottom of the fifth with an infield single and went to second when a late throw was off the mark to first. Gulvas followed with a single to center to plate Cogley and wound up at third on the play when ECC committed its second error of the inning.

Elk County then intentionally walked Wruble the first of two times on the day. The move initially paid off as Gerber got a popup for the first out. However, Semancik scored Gulvas with a sacrifice fly to right to put DCC up 5-4, while a Bittner single chased home Wruble to make it 6-4.

The Lady Crusaders were far from done though, as they scored twice in the sixth to tie the game.

Clyde again played a huge role in the sixth as the senior came through with a clutch, two-out, two-run single to knot the game at 6-6 before the Lady Crusaders pulled out the victory with their seventh-inning theatrics.

“Brandi Clyde had several big hits, as did Josie Smith,” said Meyer. “Brandi had clutch hit when we needed tie it (in 6th) and that made huge difference. Then Michelle got the little bloop single when we needed it in seventh. Everything just fell into place for us today, and it’s because the girls were focused and dialed in, and they deserved this win.”

“They were well-prepared, and you have to give them credit,” said DCC coach George Heigel. “It was one of those games, and as they say, this is why you play the game.

“We hit the ball square for the final out to end both the sixth and seventh inning. Those were bullets. They just made the plays today — especially in the outfield. I thought defensively we played well too, especially Shay (Gulvas) at shortstop.

“I make a big deal and talk about life lessons, and this is one of them where things don’t happen the way you plan it. Sometimes it just doesn’t work out, and that’s the way its going to be for the next 50-60 years of their (girls’) lives.

“It all depends on how they respond to it. If they can come back and flush this and forget about it, and play A-C Valley strong, then who knows what can happen in the Eastern part (of state playoff bracket). That could prove to be a better situation for us if we win the next one.”

Elk County will now play Coudersport for the D-9 Class A title Wednesday at DuBois City Park’s Heindl Field at time to be determined.

Central Catholic and A-C Valley will battle in the consolation game for the district’s third qualifying spot for states. A date for that contest has yet to be determined as well.