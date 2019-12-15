BROOKVILLE — Opening the District 9 League schedule with a road win, the Elk County Catholic Crusaders are off and running into a new season.
Friday night at Brookville, the Crusaders used a late first-half surge to key a 52-42 win over the Raiders. They won their 16th straight against the Raiders and carry a 14-game winning streak against DuBois into their matchup with the Beavers at home Tuesday.
The last time the Crusaders lost to either team was during the 2011-12 season.
“I think it’s a great league this year and I think you have to be ready to play every night, because if you’re not ready to play, you’re going to get beat up,” said Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub, whose team improved to 3-0 overall. “I know we beat a very good team tonight, a very well-coached team with some excellent athletes, so I was really proud of the way we battled.”
Regis Wortman was the lone Crusader to reach double figures in scoring with 14 points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. Mark Kraus came off the bench to score nine points on three 3-pointers. Carter Lindemuth scored eight points.
“We just preach team, team, team, whether that’s transition, whether that’s defense, whether that’s on offense and fortunately we have guys who are willing to share the ball, guys willing to make the extra pass and guys who willing to step up and take the shot when we need to take the shot, so I think the mistakes that we made tonight can be can be cleaned up, and we’re looking forward to doing that Tuesday against DuBois.”
The Raiders (2-2) went up 22-20 on Logan Byerly’s basket with 3:08 left in the second quarter. But the Crusaders closed the quarter on a 10-0 run, then started the third with five straight points to build their biggest lead at 35-22 just over two minutes into the second half.
Will Uberti nailed both of his 3-pointers during the half-ending run, his second coming with three seconds on the clock. The Crusaders were 6-for-13 overall from downtown.
“It’s a much easier game when you make shots,” Straub said. “And I thought we ran our offense a little bit better to create those shots and fortunately we had a couple kids who had a chance to get their feet under them, had a chance to shoot the ball inside out, and had a chance to step into the three-ball, which makes all the difference.
“When you make a couple outside shots, that creates a little bit more space inside for you and fortunately we were able to create that space with making some shots.”
Jack Krug was the lone Raider to reach double figures with 10 points. Aaron Park had eight points and six rebounds.
Raiders head coach Dalton Park pointed to that last part of the first half as the tipping point.
“We missed a lot of bunnies under the hoop that we should have had, some at critical times. We played with them, except for the last two minutes of the first half,” Park said. “They broke a lead open on us, when they shouldn’t have on us forcing one down the middle, stopping us, getting the rebound and getting the fast break the other way with guys not getting back on defense, three times in a row. All that hard work that we did this day even and be a two points ahead we lost in a matter of two minutes just because we had that lapse. It all started from a bad shot on offense that led to not getting back on defense.
“The first half, I thought other than that, we played pretty decent, limited turnovers, I think. We didn’t shoot well that the first half, but we shot a little better the second half. We stayed in the game, just played tough defense and I honestly believe that little spell at the end of the second quarter got us.”
The Raiders trailed by 13 points again at 43-30 on Leo Gregory’s basket at the 6:03 mark of the fourth quarter, but climbed back to within 45-39 with 3:10 remaining. But that’s as close as it got the rest of the way.
Brookville won the JV game, 54-37.